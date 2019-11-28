Other Prices

as on : 28-11-2019 03:43:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)4.00NC112.00250023004.17
Dhaincha
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)6.5085.71119.4032763270-0.91
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)2.80-6.67247.2067566520.54
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)60.00-7.695370.0038950389000.52
Kasganj(UP)2.0011.11151.80391003900010.14
Gur(Jaggery)
Sitapur(UP)580.0026.0925650.0032003250-0.62
Lakhimpur(UP)550.00-86.2540789.003035307013.25
Muzzafarnagar(UP)250.00-10.7112732.00266026152.31
Shamli(UP)250.00-3.853788.00266526603.29
Mandya(Kar)232.00176.19708.0027803150-13.13
Muradabad(UP)200.00263.64919.80295029001.72
Tikonia(UP)138.00-29.4810565.13343534007.34
Maigalganj(UP)130.00-76.013060.0022702250-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)120.009.093225.00312532003.31
Udaipura(Raj)115.001302.44733.2033003300NC
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)101.1054.822890.9033003250-5.71
Ghaziabad(UP)90.00503156.0029503050NC
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)76.00230.431671.0023002400-
Saharanpur(UP)60.00252.942129.3026702860-2.02
Mihipurwa(UP)50.30-12.371893.5022002150-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)50.0025703.50354034801.14
Buland Shahr(UP)46.0039.39718.5025302600-1.94
Mumbai(Mah)39.00-44.291601.004900490025.64
Lucknow(UP)35.002.941482.00325033509.24
Agra(UP)35.00-22.222005.0030603210-14.53
Bangalore(Kar)30.0015.381789.004650465012.05
Aligarh(UP)30.00-251786.0032503200-7.14
Kiratpur(UP)24.00-41721.1023402350-0.43
Barabanki(UP)24.00-4859.0034403485-
Raath(UP)21.00162.558.0025502900-
Pukhrayan(UP)19.50200206.0030003450-
Siyana(UP)19.2020197.0021002100-19.23
Pilibhit(UP)19.00-32.141517.00316032409.15
Hardoi(UP)19.00-26.92420.0029302930-8.44
Sandila(UP)18.0020726.0029202900-
Jalgaon(Mah)17.0041.67176.003825280021.04
Etawah(UP)15.0015.38229.3028003400-12.50
Farukhabad(UP)14.00-6.67492.5030603050-5.56
Gondal(UP)13.004666.203650365012.31
Ghatal(WB)13.0044.44339.5033003500NC
Chittoor(AP)12.00-45.45358.0030003000NC
Kudchi(Kar)12.00-40450.003300300010.00
Puranpur(UP)12.00140025.6032753250-
Jafarganj(UP)11.00-31.25299.5028502800-
Rompicherla(AP)10.00NC169.0020002500-
Shikohabad(UP)10.00100185.0023002320-17.86
Kayamganj(UP)10.0025593.0030703110-7.53
Madhoganj(UP)8.50NC484.00295029504.42
Badayoun(UP)8.00-33.33409.203160314017.04
Baraut(UP)7.00-12.51391.00260027004.00
Gazipur(UP)7.007.69428.70350035009.38
Viswan(UP)7.0075308.0025002500-
Jangipura(UP)6.60175124.003500356011.46
Haldwani(Utr)6.40-34.02136.0024002400-
Auraiya(UP)6.0010031.6033003600-
Kopaganj(UP)6.00-3.23317.1034003425-2.30
Puwaha(UP)5.50358.3384.0028002800-
Mainpuri(UP)5.50120175.803050325010.51
Azamgarh(UP)5.00-16.67326.8034003410-47.37
Chandausi(UP)5.00-16.67327.00315031401.61
Khairagarh(UP)5.0025233.8025202550-
Jhansi(UP)4.5012.546.4027652685-
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-10275.80352034803.23
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.50-251132.7024002400-31.43
Rudauli(UP)4.20-8.7156.8034853480-
Sankeshwar(Kar)4.00-8.003300--
Allahabad(UP)4.0033.33168.0029503200-10.61
Kasganj(UP)4.00-33.33143.8029402980-3.92
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11480.0027202725-21.39
Bindki(UP)4.00166.67156.3036003600-1.91
Naugarh(UP)3.808.57246.80348035006.91
Etah(UP)3.50-12.5129.60305030803.39
Safdarganj(UP)3.50-7.003210-3.55
Bareilly(UP)3.20-80252.60314032005.72
Nalbari(ASM)3.00100130.2037003700-
Pratapgarh(UP)3.005022.5035503580-
Charra(UP)3.0020089.8032253200-3.73
Kosikalan(UP)3.0015.38107.6032503220-
Rampur(UP)3.002066.6029003060-1.19
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.00NC254.0036203600-11.71
Sirsaganj(UP)3.00-25145.90335033509.84
Sardhana(UP)3.00-25185.00250024508.70
Khurja(UP)2.8012273.1025152595-0.59
Naanpara(UP)2.608.3359.9030003050-1.32
Haathras(UP)2.50-16.67195.80305031003.39
Kannauj(UP)2.5025117.9030003300-9.09
Dadri(UP)2.502584.3030503050NC
Jhijhank(UP)2.50-44.4414.0033603500-
Badda(UP)2.5066.6776.80280028007.69
Bharthna(UP)2.4020103.0030003600-10.45
Atarra(UP)2.00NC90.3034253450-
Ballia(UP)2.00-75214.00366036404.57
Jaunpur(UP)2.00-50100.10372537305.67
Devariya(UP)2.00NC172.90351535503.38
Konch(UP)2.00-5040.00321032001.90
Purulia(WB)2.0010030.0030003100NC
Mahoba(UP)1.80-1041.3029102970-
Baberu(UP)1.5087.512.20335034256.35
Bahraich(UP)1.50NC39.30341034101.79
Tundla(UP)1.50-16.6778.4032453245-7.81
Jasra(UP)1.40-2.803350--
Nawabganj(UP)1.2033.3322.5534503620-
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-33.3384.803575357027.68
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC71.20242524252.11
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-33.33111.30345034503.76
Wazirganj(UP)1.00-28.579.8031303150-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC93.0023252650-
Khalilabad(UP)0.90-5544.7030003050-6.25
Ujhani(UP)0.7016.6711.203160319019.25
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)40.0011.111840.802660266012.24
Nalbari(ASM)5.00NC195.8028502850-3.39
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)150.00203528.0056-87.50
Taramira
Bagru(Raj)1.50-55.88137.60362536001.40
WheatAtta
Howly(ASM)44.0069.23414.0023002400-
Gauripur(ASM)35.00NC2396.602500250019.05
Nalbari(ASM)8.00NC298.102750275025.00
Published on November 28, 2019
