Other Prices

as on : 19-12-2019 07:02:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)9.0050142.00260030008.33
Dhaincha
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00NC12.0011001300-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)1.20-14.29260.4067567022.28
Ghee
Mumbai(Mah)2.0010010.004200042000-
Kasganj(UP)2.00NC182.2039000396008.94
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)3200.006.6768889.002930295012.69
Sitapur(UP)600.00-3.2333050.00312530503.48
Tikonia(UP)220.6054.8111611.33341034157.91
Muzzafarnagar(UP)220.0025.7115172.002950316529.39
Mandya(Kar)201.00-13.731576.0029702950-7.19
Shamli(UP)137.0014.175062.003210326024.42
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)115.004.554345.0027002720-5.76
Saharanpur(UP)90.00-103023.302750275015.55
Udaipura(Raj)85.7017.881050.0033003300NC
Muradabad(UP)80.0014.292239.802950300012.38
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)73.8074.473825.1033003300-5.71
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00-7.693586.0028502850-1.72
Golagokarnath(UP)60.00206998.003150314021.15
Bangalore(Kar)51.002002189.00445044504.71
Maigalganj(UP)50.00NC6040.0028502960-
Agra(UP)50.006.382619.002950305013.03
Khatauli(UP)47.504.41220.6022902315-
Gorakhpur(UP)47.00305.17217.20353035507.29
Mumbai(Mah)45.00-27.423975.004900490025.64
Lucknow(UP)41.0010.812018.003325332527.88
Puranpur(UP)35.00-31.37280.4031103110-
Barabanki(UP)32.501.561246.00321032000.31
Pilibhit(UP)30.00-14.291911.003255324023.06
Etawah(UP)21.0016.67437.303100310010.71
Mathura(UP)21.00-4.551037.00304530405.00
Bangarpet(Kar)20.00-20210.0036503650-3.95
Sandila(UP)20.0011.11946.0028102800-
Badayoun(UP)18.0020683.203230326025.19
Kiratpur(UP)17.50-2.781928.10240023404.35
Buland Shahr(UP)16.00-201109.503100287026.53
Ghatal(WB)12.50-10.71440.50345034504.55
Rompicherla(AP)12.0020213.0022002200-
Gondal(UP)12.00-11.11792.203600362510.77
Farukhabad(UP)12.009.09666.50295029505.36
Firozabad(UP)12.00-7.69216.4027802750-
Pukhrayan(UP)11.00120262.0027002720-
Jafarganj(UP)11.00-31.25371.50295028503.51
Madhoganj(UP)10.40-0.95638.802830283012.30
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-16.67319.0023002300-14.81
Partaval(UP)10.00233.3380.50305030507.02
Hardoi(UP)10.0011.11522.0029002830-9.38
Haldwani(Utr)9.60108.7189.8024602400-
Ballia(UP)9.00200265.00352535000.71
Baraut(UP)9.00NC1559.002800275016.67
Bareilly(UP)8.5041.67353.603235325022.08
Chandausi(UP)8.0033.33377.003160315514.49
Tamkuhi Road(UP)7.2038.461209.1024002400-31.43
Jhansi(UP)7.0016.6792.4027202725-
Viswan(UP)7.00-41.67412.0025002500-
Bijnaur(UP)6.5044.44156.503160312523.92
Mainpuri(UP)6.508.33257.803040305010.55
Gangoh(UP)6.3021.15241.40238024004.16
Solapur(Mah)6.0010018.003711360133.25
Khairagarh(UP)5.00NC253.8025202550-
Jangipura(UP)5.0011.11149.00350035008.36
Naugarh(UP)4.806.67293.40337534006.13
Allahabad(UP)4.5050183.0029002900-3.33
Auraiya(UP)4.508061.6032503200-
Khurja(UP)4.507.14321.502870286017.14
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-10326.80354535405.04
Mahoba(UP)4.207.6972.7029702985-
Charra(UP)4.0014.29127.00315032007.14
Achalda(UP)4.00233.3355.2030003040-
Sirsaganj(UP)4.0014.29205.903340335023.70
Chutmalpur(UP)4.00-65.22120.0023002225NC
Vishalpur(UP)4.00-16.6791.703180308017.78
Bindki(UP)4.00-60209.30326032700.31
Safdarganj(UP)4.00NC107.6032103210-1.23
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-5528.6027602765-21.14
Rudauli(UP)3.60-5.26223.4034003450-
Srirangapattana(Kar)3.00-76.92183.0030002800-6.25
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00NC44.5036003600-
Etah(UP)3.00-25162.403020300011.03
Devariya(UP)3.00-25219.303340335022.34
Haathras(UP)3.00200221.8030503050NC
Kannauj(UP)3.00-6.25146.9028002800-9.68
Jhijhank(UP)3.005024.0028202830-
Bahraich(UP)2.6085.7155.90341034204.92
Basti(UP)2.502576.803370340010.49
Jaunpur(UP)2.40-14.29129.30363536304.45
Kosikalan(UP)2.40-4141.2031203130-
Bharthna(UP)2.30-8131.20305030007.39
Bewar(UP)2.201032.4026002500-
Konch(UP)2.2022.2255.60322032003.87
Chirgaon(UP)2.00-4.002875--
Tundla(UP)2.00NC106.003060305016.79
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00100105.0024502450-
Purulia(WB)2.00NC34.0029003000-3.33
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10195.003040300013.43
Baberu(UP)1.6023.0820.4031303140-0.63
Atarra(UP)1.20-20124.7032003180-
Jasra(UP)1.20-14.295.2033203350-
Akbarpur(UP)1.205069.50327532800.77
Chorichora(UP)1.202026.9034703485-2.53
Moodigere(Kar)1.00-2.003000--
Khalilabad(UP)0.90-7058.5030003100-5.66
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-27.27102.00345034407.48
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC86.402880285026.59
Wazirganj(UP)0.80-33.3319.8031103120-
Lalganj(UP)0.70NC2.8033503350-
Gurusarai(UP)0.70NC9.9028002800-
Muskara(UP)0.7016.6717.7031503400-0.94
Ujhani(UP)0.70-12.515.603235323020.26
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)70.00404228.0045NC
SabuDan
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)110.004.761923.8036003650-
Mumbai(Mah)42.0016.671950.0060006000-
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-7.69166.0034403430-
Vishalpur(UP)10.00-20.003445--
Dadri(UP)6.00NC80.0036003600-
Gangoh(UP)2.3043.7513.6030002990-
Published on December 19, 2019
