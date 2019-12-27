Other Prices

as on : 27-12-2019 04:06:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)7.00-22.22156.00260026008.33
Dhaincha
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1.00NC18.001100900-
Ghee
Kasganj(UP)3.0050188.2038600390007.82
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)3700.002.7883489.002910290015.02
Sitapur(UP)900.002.2736610.00312031003.31
Muzzafarnagar(UP)175.002515802.003200310040.35
Barhaj(UP)170.0030.777407.0028252825-10.32
Shamli(UP)150.00-6.255682.003265319026.55
Saharanpur(UP)90.00NC3203.302765275016.18
Maigalganj(UP)60.00NC6280.0029502750-
Mihipurwa(UP)56.00-29.113000.7021502150NC
Khatauli(UP)48.5022.781396.6026002290-
Lucknow(UP)47.0014.632112.003160332521.54
Soharatgarh(UP)45.004400142.30334035606.03
Bangalore(Kar)34.00-33.332257.00445044504.71
Barabanki(UP)31.00-4.621373.0032003225NC
Bindki(UP)25.00525259.30327032600.62
Mathura(UP)24.009.091129.00300030303.45
Gopiganj(UP)20.00100202.0028002800-3.45
Pilibhit(UP)15.00-16.671977.003260328023.25
Tamkuhi Road(UP)14.40111.761264.5024002400-29.41
Bareilly(UP)14.00133.33393.603050325015.09
Etawah(UP)14.00-30505.303100315010.71
Gazipur(UP)14.007.69522.70348034808.75
Mainpuri(UP)13.0085.71297.80300029759.09
Hardoi(UP)12.0020546.0028402900-11.25
Khair(UP)11.0010233.90305030507.02
Srirangapattana(Kar)10.00100217.0028502800-10.94
Baraut(UP)9.00NC1595.002900285020.83
Farukhabad(UP)8.00-11.11716.50295030007.27
Mirzapur(UP)7.0055.56340.80347535452.96
Gangoh(UP)6.20NC276.60240023855.26
Robertsganj(UP)6.0020118.70347034400.58
Ballia(UP)5.00-44.44275.00354035251.14
Etah(UP)4.0011.11177.603000300010.29
Rampur(UP)4.0042.8686.203140297015.87
Achalda(UP)4.00NC63.2030203000-
Safdarganj(UP)4.00NC49.00321032103.55
Rudauli(UP)3.60-5.26244.2033003410-
Auraiya(UP)3.40-24.4468.4032003250-
Lalitpur(UP)3.30-8.33542.4027752760-20.71
Nalbari(ASM)3.0050144.2037003700-
Jaunpur(UP)3.0050139.30370036506.32
Mahoba(UP)3.00-21.0586.3030002965-
Kannauj(UP)3.00-6.25159.3027502800-11.29
Haldwani(Utr)2.90-53.23221.8025502500-
Badda(UP)2.80-6.6718.6026002680-
Mothkur(UP)2.50-5.002500--
Haathras(UP)2.50NC231.80320030504.92
Kosikalan(UP)2.40NC155.8031103120-
Basti(UP)2.10-2586.60335033509.84
Konch(UP)2.10-4.5559.80322032203.87
Jagnair(UP)2.0033.3359.3033003320-
Kasganj(UP)2.0011.11199.003060304015.91
Khalilabad(UP)2.00NC66.5030003050-6.54
Sahiyapur(UP)2.00-33.33137.70334033405.20
Bewar(UP)2.00NC40.4025502600-
Dadri(UP)2.00100104.30305030005.17
Bharthna(UP)2.00-13.04135.203200305012.68
Sehjanwa(UP)1.8028.57532.1034503500-1.43
Fatehpur(UP)1.50NC96.00346034409.84
Baberu(UP)1.20-2522.8030803130-2.22
Akbarpur(UP)1.20-2575.10332033502.15
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-66.6726.0028902820-
Wazirganj(UP)1.002523.4031603170-
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-20107.003545353010.78
Mauranipur(UP)0.8033.3312.9027502800-16.67
Muskara(UP)0.8014.2919.3030503150-4.09
Chorichora(UP)0.70-12.529.9034853475-2.11
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)35.0016.672098.802660265012.24
Nalbari(ASM)7.0016.67231.80285028503.64
Taramira
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.4020032.2034503550-23.33
Sri Madhopur(Raj)1.00-88.89145.4034503400-18.82
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)30.00NC2666.602580260022.86
Jorhat(ASM)24.00-14.291373.502800260021.74
Nalbari(ASM)9.0012.5345.102750275025.00
Published on December 27, 2019
