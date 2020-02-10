Other Prices

as on : 10-02-2020 03:49:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)7.00NC1184.0023002300-17.86
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)55.00NC1240.0038950389500.39
Gur(Jaggery)
Muzzafarnagar(UP)280.00NC7373.00270027208.00
Barhaj(UP)140.00-12.53095.003150309013.31
Saharanpur(UP)102.0027.51637.002840293013.60
Chaandpur(UP)90.00502720.002750275017.02
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)80.00-11.111850.00298029809.36
Maigalganj(UP)80.00NC3684.0028802850-
Bangalore(Kar)65.0018.181394.00440044006.02
Golagokarnath(UP)60.00501120.002910290015.71
Agra(UP)57.00-9.521320.003225320025.49
Lucknow(UP)54.00201048.003175318011.40
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)53.00-7.021045.0023002300-
Aligarh(UP)40.00-27.271560.0023503400-7.84
Hardoi(UP)35.00-7.89398.7028402860-
Barabanki(UP)30.0013.21731.003175320012.99
Mumbai(Mah)25.00-58.332409.004900490019.51
Azamgarh(UP)23.50-14.55224.703420342516.72
Vishalpur(UP)23.00-8172.403195315021.71
Bareilly(UP)21.50168.75212.703075314017.14
Pilibhit(UP)17.00-15666.803120314020.23
Jafarganj(UP)16.00NC183.003150310014.55
Kayamganj(UP)15.00-25354.502980298012.45
Kiratpur(UP)15.0050575.802650285017.26
Gondal(UP)14.007.69327.403540353018.00
Mathura(UP)14.00-12.5681.003250316023.11
Badayoun(UP)12.00-7.69506.603150317028.57
Manvi(Kar)11.00NC137.0043334333-
Firozabad(UP)11.00-14.06197.9030403000-
Khair(UP)10.00NC202.503300315029.41
Maharajganj(UP)10.00-12.002900-9.43
Burdwan(WB)10.00-34.003450-11.29
Jalgaon(Mah)9.0080073.003551345129.08
Ghatal(WB)9.0012.5186.50345035009.52
Bijnaur(UP)8.00-33.3339.603125318027.55
Mainpuri(UP)7.80-13.33197.703220310023.85
Farukhabad(UP)7.0075291.002900295013.73
Madhoganj(UP)6.00-36.84280.402850283022.84
Viswan(UP)6.00-14.29186.0024002400-
Sirsaganj(UP)6.00-14.29111.103060303017.69
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-16.67100.50353035508.28
Shikohabad(UP)5.00NC182.00260024008.33
Paliakala(UP)4.204036.902955293021.86
Gangoh(UP)4.10-21.15132.30264024507.76
Sandila(UP)4.00-13.04571.1028102850-
Khurja(UP)3.50-12.5118.803120300023.56
Kannauj(UP)3.5016.6770.702900300011.54
Kosikalan(UP)3.20NC90.9032403230-
Naanpara(UP)3.20-8.5756.0030503025-2.40
Etah(UP)3.00NC87.303250325026.95
Etawah(UP)3.00-76.92319.003400310021.43
Devariya(UP)3.00-6.2585.003430340019.72
Ajuha(UP)3.007.1429.60305031004.27
Charra(UP)2.801266.003130326020.38
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.7012.554.302900296020.83
Jaunpur(UP)2.50-37.574.903620361011.38
Dadri(UP)2.502549.00300029007.14
Tundla(UP)2.20-1245.303200317023.08
Bhadravathi(Kar)2.00-9552.0036002579-
Jagnair(UP)2.0033.3324.803020312011.03
Jahangirabad(UP)2.0010030.302700270018.68
Khalilabad(UP)2.00NC43.303350335013.56
Sardhana(UP)2.00-5057.00240027006.67
Konch(UP)2.00-9.0925.9025002810-21.88
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00NC42.0024502350-
Mahoba(UP)1.60-11.1158.6031403070-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.50-16.6759.103410340016.38
Sahiyapur(UP)1.505051.003430341517.06
Akbarpur(UP)1.50-42.3129.603720372023.18
Anandnagar(UP)1.30-13.3352.603450344032.69
Bewar(UP)1.3018.1837.4028002800-
Achalda(UP)1.202028.203200320013.68
Maudaha(UP)1.202015.0031203130-0.79
Partaval(UP)1.20-5242.703300340014.78
Sehjanwa(UP)1.20-2083.403385340016.72
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-57.8942.303530353027.90
Lalganj(UP)0.70NC10.2033503350-
Achnera(UP)0.60NC17.903240315018.25
Ujhani(UP)0.60-14.2910.803160316028.46
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)24.00166.67228.0052556167-4.63
Panthawada(Guj)1.80-1.804375--
Taramira
Sri Madhopur(Raj)1.20-2.403150--

