Other Prices

as on : 14-02-2020 11:10:40 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Mihipurwa(UP)22.00-73.491511.30225022509.76
Nautnava(UP)5.00-5.003000-11.11
Puranpur(UP)2.8040176.1031403155-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-1.004425--
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80-2086.503400336017.24
Published on February 14, 2020
