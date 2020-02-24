Other Prices

as on : 24-02-2020 01:48:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)50.00-16.671620.0038950389000.39
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)187.6055.042042.30335032701.67
Chaandpur(UP)120.00NC3080.002650265017.78
Mihipurwa(UP)45.0045.161587.302250225012.50
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.291675.002900340011.54
Khair(UP)25.00108.33259.503200340023.08
Manvi(Kar)22.00100159.0042584333-
Kiratpur(UP)17.00-5.56630.802720270018.26
Badayoun(UP)12.00-20544.603140316022.66
Sehjanwa(UP)12.00900101.703375340016.38
Kayamganj(UP)6.00-60360.502970298013.79
Gangoh(UP)4.105.13144.10261026006.75
Karvi(UP)3.206.6774.10311031402.81
Paliakala(UP)3.00-28.5739.902980295522.13
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-5046.0023502380-
Published on February 24, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture