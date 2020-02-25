Other Prices

as on : 25-02-2020 10:22:31 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Raath(UP)72.00-101.002400--
Mihipurwa(UP)45.00NC1632.302250225012.50
Jafarganj(UP)16.0077.78219.003000295017.65
Sardhana(UP)5.0015068.002550255013.33
Gazipur(UP)3.50NC194.103620360013.13
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.0010048.0023502350NC
Published on February 25, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture