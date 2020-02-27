Other Prices

as on : 27-02-2020 10:30:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)2500.00-3.8577641.003000298015.83
Lakhimpur(UP)15.007.1443.0034203430-
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00NC50.00240023506.67
Published on February 27, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture