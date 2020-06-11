Other Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Dalda
Lohardaga(Jha)3.00-2518.0085008500-
Ghee
Kasganj(UP)4.00-11.1192.6038400385008.17
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)87.30-24.423669.8031802760-6.47
Lucknow(UP)38.0018.751834.00328032602.50
Ghaziabad(UP)35.00-12.51546.003220302015.00
Barhaj(UP)35.009.384299.003400340015.25
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-33.3384611.003250323013.24
Muradabad(UP)9.00-101470.60316031505.33
Kiratpur(UP)7.00-46.15974.80310030508.39
Rudauli(UP)4.4010266.9033003310-
Farukhabad(UP)4.0033.33411.503250324014.04
Madhoganj(UP)4.00-55.56438.403220315040.00
Firozabad(UP)3.70-2.63338.1033203300-
Gazipur(UP)2.608.33237.503630363011.69
Badayoun(UP)2.40-20818.303130314013.82
Jangipura(UP)2.201089.803620362011.73
Atarra(UP)2.00-20112.50308030800.98
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.0010027.3033003300-
Ajuha(UP)2.00-2082.803450332518.97
Rasda(UP)2.00-2042.1034503440-
Nawabganj(UP)1.8012.517.8033503350-
Kosikalan(UP)1.706.25139.8030153025-
Muskara(UP)1.70-1519.5029002940-4.92
Naugarh(UP)1.60-5.88207.20338034207.99
Akbarpur(UP)1.606.6758.803750375012.61
Soharatgarh(UP)1.505098.00337534258.35
Balrampur(UP)1.50-2564.40347034606.77
Kasganj(UP)1.4040129.203100312014.81
Sahiyapur(UP)1.40-22.2278.20343034309.76
Puranpur(UP)1.40NC211.9029502950-
Basti(UP)1.303081.30342034208.57
Achalda(UP)1.202066.203520350029.89
Naanpara(UP)1.20NC73.903550355020.34
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)1.00NC1797.002300230015.00
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3367.503050300015.09
Safdarganj(UP)1.00-5057.303250325012.07
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC53.20300029507.14
Wazirganj(UP)0.8033.3326.7030903080-
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-5084.203370334512.33
Taramira
Goluwala(Raj)46.00130460.0034003551-
Suratgarh(Raj)25.00-54.551294.0034253480-8.45
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.70-58.8243.40334033161.21
WheatAtta
Lohardaga(Jha)24.0033.33172.0029002900-
Published on June 11, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.