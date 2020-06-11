Other Prices

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro: All things clean and beautiful
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Dalda
|Lohardaga(Jha)
|3.00
|-25
|18.00
|8500
|8500
|-
|Ghee
|Kasganj(UP)
|4.00
|-11.11
|92.60
|38400
|38500
|8.17
|Gur(Jaggery)
|Tikonia(UP)
|87.30
|-24.42
|3669.80
|3180
|2760
|-6.47
|Lucknow(UP)
|38.00
|18.75
|1834.00
|3280
|3260
|2.50
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|35.00
|-12.5
|1546.00
|3220
|3020
|15.00
|Barhaj(UP)
|35.00
|9.38
|4299.00
|3400
|3400
|15.25
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|20.00
|-33.33
|84611.00
|3250
|3230
|13.24
|Muradabad(UP)
|9.00
|-10
|1470.60
|3160
|3150
|5.33
|Kiratpur(UP)
|7.00
|-46.15
|974.80
|3100
|3050
|8.39
|Rudauli(UP)
|4.40
|10
|266.90
|3300
|3310
|-
|Farukhabad(UP)
|4.00
|33.33
|411.50
|3250
|3240
|14.04
|Madhoganj(UP)
|4.00
|-55.56
|438.40
|3220
|3150
|40.00
|Firozabad(UP)
|3.70
|-2.63
|338.10
|3320
|3300
|-
|Gazipur(UP)
|2.60
|8.33
|237.50
|3630
|3630
|11.69
|Badayoun(UP)
|2.40
|-20
|818.30
|3130
|3140
|13.82
|Jangipura(UP)
|2.20
|10
|89.80
|3620
|3620
|11.73
|Atarra(UP)
|2.00
|-20
|112.50
|3080
|3080
|0.98
|Bharuasumerpur(UP)
|2.00
|100
|27.30
|3300
|3300
|-
|Ajuha(UP)
|2.00
|-20
|82.80
|3450
|3325
|18.97
|Rasda(UP)
|2.00
|-20
|42.10
|3450
|3440
|-
|Nawabganj(UP)
|1.80
|12.5
|17.80
|3350
|3350
|-
|Kosikalan(UP)
|1.70
|6.25
|139.80
|3015
|3025
|-
|Muskara(UP)
|1.70
|-15
|19.50
|2900
|2940
|-4.92
|Naugarh(UP)
|1.60
|-5.88
|207.20
|3380
|3420
|7.99
|Akbarpur(UP)
|1.60
|6.67
|58.80
|3750
|3750
|12.61
|Soharatgarh(UP)
|1.50
|50
|98.00
|3375
|3425
|8.35
|Balrampur(UP)
|1.50
|-25
|64.40
|3470
|3460
|6.77
|Kasganj(UP)
|1.40
|40
|129.20
|3100
|3120
|14.81
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|1.40
|-22.22
|78.20
|3430
|3430
|9.76
|Puranpur(UP)
|1.40
|NC
|211.90
|2950
|2950
|-
|Basti(UP)
|1.30
|30
|81.30
|3420
|3420
|8.57
|Achalda(UP)
|1.20
|20
|66.20
|3520
|3500
|29.89
|Naanpara(UP)
|1.20
|NC
|73.90
|3550
|3550
|20.34
|Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|1797.00
|2300
|2300
|15.00
|Dadri(UP)
|1.00
|-33.33
|67.50
|3050
|3000
|15.09
|Safdarganj(UP)
|1.00
|-50
|57.30
|3250
|3250
|12.07
|Jahangirabad(UP)
|0.80
|NC
|53.20
|3000
|2950
|7.14
|Wazirganj(UP)
|0.80
|33.33
|26.70
|3090
|3080
|-
|Anandnagar(UP)
|0.60
|-50
|84.20
|3370
|3345
|12.33
|Taramira
|Goluwala(Raj)
|46.00
|130
|460.00
|3400
|3551
|-
|Suratgarh(Raj)
|25.00
|-54.55
|1294.00
|3425
|3480
|-8.45
|Bijay Nagar(Raj)
|0.70
|-58.82
|43.40
|3340
|3316
|1.21
|WheatAtta
|Lohardaga(Jha)
|24.00
|33.33
|172.00
|2900
|2900
|-
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
The key lies in segregating official and personal data, and the OS plays a vital role in the process
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
With just three weeks left to the extension granted, here are the things you should do before June 30
The motor insurance business for general insurers in India has witnessed a sea of change over the past two ...
The stock of Ujjivan Financial Services jumped 7.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, ...
₹991 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98096410051020 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss ...
The grotesque murder of George Floyd has brought people to the streets at an unprecedented scale and led to a ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...