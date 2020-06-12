Other Prices

as on : 12-06-2020 03:25:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Bran
Jafarganj(UP)5.00-64.2919.009602800-
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)7.0040104.0014001800-
Dalda
Lohardaga(Jha)2.40-2022.8085008500-
Ghee
Kasganj(UP)4.5012.5101.6038500384008.45
Jafarganj(UP)2.50-16.6713.404140041250-
Faizabad(UP)2.0011.1111.204500047000-
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)170.8095.653840.6031603180-7.06
Hapur(UP)70.00-12.51892.502950296022.92
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)63.0042.861905.7032503250NC
Udaipura(Raj)53.30-13.19914.2030503050-7.58
Shamli(UP)42.50-155226.503370323032.16
Muzzafarnagar(UP)40.0014.299850.003450335021.48
Golagokarnath(UP)40.00-27.272004.003210319021.13
Barhaj(UP)38.008.574337.003400340015.25
Khatauli(UP)35.502.91536.8024002410-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00-302450.003730370025.17
Lakhimpur(UP)30.005084641.003200325011.50
Chittoor(AP)28.00-15.15764.0040004000-
Lucknow(UP)28.00-26.321862.00330032803.13
Bangalore(Kar)26.00-44.681744.00445044503.49
Agra(UP)24.00-41860.503120312024.80
Barabanki(UP)19.002.71053.3032903290-0.60
Aligarh(UP)12.001001835.003200315025.49
Gondal(UP)11.20-10.4575.50335033507.20
Azamgarh(UP)9.005.88454.703445342511.13
Hardoi(UP)9.0028.57545.7032803220-
Hasanpur(UP)8.10-4.711067.8031003100-
Ballia(UP)8.00NC220.50345034756.48
Chandausi(UP)8.00NC149.00310031108.01
Muradabad(UP)8.00-11.111478.60315031605.00
Saharanpur(UP)8.00602292.003450330020.63
Gorakhpur(UP)7.50-25346.3036153465-
Kopaganj(UP)7.00-6.67199.70342534008.90
Maigalganj(UP)6.50-504116.503145320062.11
Jafarganj(UP)6.00-40336.00345024408.49
Faizabad(UP)5.5022.22166.703925392515.44
Paliakala(UP)5.5037.5102.103180321020.45
Sirsaganj(UP)5.00-16.67246.603150312014.55
Amroha(UP)4.70-47.783217.7033103295-
Farukhabad(UP)4.5012.5416.003240325013.68
Meerut(UP)4.50-25569.0033103250-
Puranpur(UP)4.00185.71215.9029102950-
Rudauli(UP)4.00-9.09270.9032803300-
Badayoun(UP)3.5045.83821.803135313014.00
Atarra(UP)3.0050115.50308030800.98
Kayamganj(UP)3.00NC447.00324032408.72
Gazipur(UP)3.0015.38240.503630363011.69
Tulsipur(UP)3.005030.1033503350-
Devariya(UP)2.50NC146.103385335010.62
Rasda(UP)2.502544.6034303450-
Mothkur(UP)2.2037.515.5028503000-
Bahraich(UP)2.00-2069.803520352011.04
Etawah(UP)2.00NC357.003500355021.11
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.3366.40347034706.77
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)2.001001799.002300230015.00
Karvi(UP)2.002598.50305030650.49
Chorichora(UP)2.00NC104.503550346522.41
Safdarganj(UP)2.0010059.303250325012.07
Jangipura(UP)2.00-9.0991.803620362011.73
Basti(UP)1.8038.4683.10342034208.57
Kosikalan(UP)1.805.88141.6030203015-
Lalitpur(UP)1.80NC236.1029602940-19.78
Pilibhit(UP)1.80-28767.20299029507.36
Mainpuri(UP)1.80NC243.603180315017.78
Nawabganj(UP)1.70-5.5619.5033503350-
Mahoba(UP)1.60-5.88100.3029702965-2.30
Naanpara(UP)1.6033.3375.503550355020.34
Akbarpur(UP)1.60NC60.403750375012.61
Chandoli(UP)1.5036.3612.203600360013.39
Kasganj(UP)1.507.14130.703110310015.19
Khair(UP)1.5050298.603250320020.37
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-25206.503400350070.00
Dadri(UP)1.505069.003050305015.09
Etah(UP)1.40-6.67107.60312031209.86
Muskara(UP)1.40-17.6520.9029502900-3.28
Utraula(UP)1.30-13.3313.0034003400-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.20-4028.5033003300-
Baberu(UP)1.00-9.0926.1030403030-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6767.203500352029.15
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-28.5779.20343034309.76
Haathras(UP)1.00-50160.50310033006.90
Gurusarai(UP)0.90509.6028002800-
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-52.9469.8039253900-2.12
Bilsi(UP)0.8033.3312.5030503010-
Achnera(UP)0.70NC30.503090308016.60
Khurja(UP)0.60-33.33133.60297028924.21
Wazirganj(UP)0.60-2527.3030703090-
MaidaAtta
Jafarganj(UP)5.50-54.1717.5025503100-
Rajgir
Lakhani(Guj)40.0021.21486.0045004425-
Siddhpur(Guj)2.9434.2517.0242674327-21.45
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)42.00681378.0033873425-9.46
Goluwala(Raj)31.00-32.61522.0033913400-
Bagru(Raj)5.40-27.0366.8033503500-17.28
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.404.7641.8031003150-23.46
Beawar(Raj)4.00166.67164.2033753475-10.00
Barmer(Raj)1.00-16.67242.2033003350-
WheatAtta
Jafarganj(UP)40.00-55.56170.0023402350-
Lohardaga(Jha)28.0016.67228.0029002900-
Published on June 12, 2020
