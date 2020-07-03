Other Prices

as on : 03-07-2020 11:41:48 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Barhaj(UP)16.006.674454.003480347017.17
Mathura(UP)4.5028.57808.603150315016.67
Ballia(UP)3.00-50236.503640364012.35
Fatehpur(UP)1.80157.1475.9039103915-2.49
Basti(UP)1.202089.603630352015.24
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-33.33100.803550354013.60
Taramira
Beawar(Raj)1.1037.5184.4032753225-12.67
Published on July 03, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.