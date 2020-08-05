Other Prices

as on : 05-08-2020 01:56:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)3.00NC224.0018002000-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC28.001400140040.00
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)12.00-252936.0039850397502.44
Kasganj(UP)2.00-16.67147.6038600387006.04
Gur(Jaggery)
Chittoor(AP)52.00-7.141323.0040004000-
Shamli(UP)47.00-65759.503575357540.20
Srirangapattana(Kar)40.001900608.00300030503.45
Bangalore(Kar)26.00-61.762267.00455044004.60
Agra(UP)21.0052202.503520355010.69
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.0033.3310171.503510351012.86
Lakhimpur(UP)15.002585044.50325032602.52
Gondal(UP)10.500.96885.3035003500-2.78
Muradabad(UP)10.00NC1667.60323032202.54
Ghaziabad(UP)7.0016.671600.303550355010.94
Sirsaganj(UP)7.007.69370.1031503140-7.35
Paliakala(UP)6.0050188.703230324010.81
Chandausi(UP)5.5057.14216.003360333012.75
Saharanpur(UP)5.00-28.572406.003500350011.82
Hardoi(UP)5.00-16.67633.7031503180-0.32
Firozabad(UP)4.502.27402.7034503450-
Aligarh(UP)4.00-201943.503900385023.81
Azamgarh(UP)4.008.11504.703820382514.03
Jhansi(UP)3.60-10141.50284028308.19
Amroha(UP)3.5045.833249.8033753310-
Faizabad(UP)3.5059.09222.204225425024.26
Atarra(UP)3.0050149.1031503125-1.56
Lucknow(UP)2.8027.271928.7035003480NC
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.67131.404100400024.24
Rasda(UP)2.502569.1036003620-
Badayoun(UP)2.4020838.10335033008.77
Karvi(UP)2.20-21.43151.7031603155-1.86
Achalda(UP)2.0010098.403800380049.02
Kayamganj(UP)1.80-10484.203620376017.15
Utraula(UP)1.606.6742.7035003500-
Farukhabad(UP)1.5050469.403600365016.13
Sahiyapur(UP)1.5066.67100.503850385014.58
Kasganj(UP)1.40-6.67153.60346034506.13
Fatehpur(UP)1.30116.6789.70402540105.37
Mainpuri(UP)1.20-25287.50356035707.23
Etah(UP)1.00-16.67123.60352035006.02
Khair(UP)1.00-50311.103550345012.70
Mahoba(UP)1.00-58.33127.403100311010.32
Naanpara(UP)1.00-9.0994.20345034502.99
Akbarpur(UP)1.002576.104240418017.45
Lalitpur(UP)0.90NC268.2028902885-6.77
Basti(UP)0.80-33.33104.503870385016.57
Muskara(UP)0.80-2035.9031003100-3.58
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC96.503820377027.33
Bareilly(UP)0.60-25277.703555348519.10
Taramira
Goluwala(Raj)4.00-69.23698.0034643241-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.20-14.2985.8032503350-19.75
Barmer(Raj)0.70-66.67259.2035003300-

Published on August 05, 2020
