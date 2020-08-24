Other Prices

as on : 24-08-2020 04:58:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)5.001501314.0028001800NC
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)12.504.17731.4052551554.41
Ghee
Kasganj(UP)2.00-33.33198.8038600386003.76
Gur(Jaggery)
Mandya(Kar)244.00NC3400.003820382038.91
Agra(UP)24.00-42364.503650365014.78
Barhaj(UP)24.00-7.695014.703820382019.38
Salem(TN)22.8094.7194.0443754675-
Kudchi(Kar)22.00-76.84602.003700300012.12
Gorakhpur(UP)20.00-46.671045.8039003860-
Golagokarnath(UP)14.00-6.672396.00325032603.83
Chittoor(AP)10.00-5075.0036003600-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00-16.6710282.503530353013.50
Jafarganj(UP)9.0080468.004100420028.13
Muradabad(UP)7.0016.671746.60340033907.94
Hardoi(UP)7.00133.33688.70325032302.85
Ghaziabad(UP)6.00501628.903540353010.63
Sirsaganj(UP)5.5022.22409.10350035102.94
Kopaganj(UP)5.208.33286.003860385015.22
Hapur(UP)5.00-16.672032.00320032001.59
Chorichora(UP)4.5050153.903925385522.08
Firozabad(UP)4.20-8.7440.9035703550-
Chandausi(UP)3.50-22.22237.003400337514.09
Mathura(UP)3.5016.67894.10334033504.38
Jhansi(UP)2.807.69161.80284028408.19
Ajuha(UP)2.80-6.67158.004050400022.73
Mainpuri(UP)2.80-3.45305.60362036009.04
Mirzapur(UP)2.50NC169.503875387011.99
Jangipura(UP)2.5025135.603780370016.67
Jaunpur(UP)2.40-31.43164.20385038005.48
Khalilabad(UP)2.00185.7196.803650365023.31
Devariya(UP)2.00-20203.903810380015.45
Bahraich(UP)1.80-1098.40360036105.57
Robertsganj(UP)1.7041.6777.70362536003.28
Basti(UP)1.5025118.403840386015.66
Orai(UP)1.507.1432.4027502700-
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-40247.503300330083.33
Dadri(UP)1.505085.503500350011.11
Kosikalan(UP)1.2020186.40340034509.68
Partaval(UP)1.20-2076.603755375037.80
Atarra(UP)1.00NC163.503540350010.63
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-33.33478.803650365017.74
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.67164.103640365011.66
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-33.33503.003700367019.74
Saharanpur(UP)1.00-502439.003525353012.62
Choubepur(UP)1.00-9.0935.104100408040.41
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-20121.703840384014.29
Mauranipur(UP)0.80NC27.30290029001.75
Bindki(UP)0.80-20236.504090408014.89
Naanpara(UP)0.80-20104.00362536208.21
Chandoli(UP)0.70-22.2230.103850382510.00
Sahiyapur(UP)0.70-22.22108.103870384011.37
Muskara(UP)0.70-3043.80325031001.09
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.29101.203820382527.33
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60NC49.103600360020.00
Rajgir
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00-100.003325--
Hapur(UP)25.00-50.003480--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00-50.003485--
Palanpur(Guj)24.00-61.291791.0053125080-15.24
Mawana(UP)3.00-6.003485--
Dadri(UP)2.00-4.003450--
Lakhani(Guj)1.00NC526.0050555325-

Published on August 24, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
