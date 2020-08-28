Other Prices

as on : 28-08-2020 12:53:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Wansi(UP)110.0037.5190.0038603850-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.0020105.0035003500-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.0090010304.503530352013.50
Gorakhpur(UP)20.00NC1065.8039353900-
Barhaj(UP)17.00-155091.703850382020.31
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00NC100.00344034400.58
Lakhimpur(UP)11.001085157.50328032703.47
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00-16.6736.0041004100-
Aligarh(UP)6.00202004.503900390023.81
Mawana(UP)3.00-5012.5035003525-
Mathura(UP)2.80-20896.90321033400.31
Mothkur(UP)2.00-9.0924.4030003000-
Naugarh(UP)2.00-33.33232.003870385015.52
Konch(UP)2.0025110.3030502950-4.69
Badayoun(UP)1.50-28.57861.903420340011.04
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.5015050.603600360020.00
Achalda(UP)1.20-40117.203900402052.94
Sahiyapur(UP)1.2071.43109.303870387011.37
Soharatgarh(UP)1.1037.5125.103870388015.18
Fatehpur(UP)1.0025102.504230422010.73

Published on August 28, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
