Other Prices

as on : 24-09-2020 02:08:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)4.00-201350.003200320039.13
Davangere(Kar)3.00NC282.0038004000-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)17.50-2.78973.40510515-15.00
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)12.00203486.0039850398502.31
Kasganj(UP)2.6030240.6039400396007.65
Gur(Jaggery)
Amroha(UP)26.00271.4344.0036203635-
Chittoor(AP)21.0061.541864.0040004000-
Golagokarnath(UP)16.0014.292503.00341033509.65
Barhaj(UP)10.00-23.085190.703990395021.65
Lakhimpur(UP)8.00-33.3385262.50340033402.41
Vilthararoad(UP)8.006049.0041004100-
Sirsaganj(UP)6.5030448.60368037006.36
Aligarh(UP)6.00NC2062.503850385022.22
Maigalganj(UP)5.00NC4158.003300330070.10
Pilibhit(UP)5.00150784.50346034406.96
Azamgarh(UP)4.50NC562.504040402513.01
Firozabad(UP)3.6012.5479.4035803600-
Mahoba(UP)3.602.86170.90320032604.92
Jaunpur(UP)3.50-22.22172.203950392510.96
Mathura(UP)3.406.25920.703670358012.92
Etawah(UP)3.00NC417.30382538255.52
Badayoun(UP)2.20-18.52880.30344034607.17
Basti(UP)2.0042.86124.404025402013.70
Rasda(UP)2.0033.3317.3038103820-
Kosikalan(UP)1.80-10198.003700370014.91
Shadabad(UP)1.606.6718.1037003700-
Bahraich(UP)1.50-31.82106.50361036106.49
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-40261.503620362544.80
Balrampur(UP)1.50NC122.30370037007.25
Dadri(UP)1.50NC96.003500350011.11
Etah(UP)1.4040140.703680370013.23
Jhansi(UP)1.40-41.67183.50283028407.40
Lalitpur(UP)1.40-30289.703160310018.35
Unnao(UP)1.202032.90340033757.94
Sahiyapur(UP)1.209.09117.504030403013.36
Konch(UP)1.20-25123.2031503100NC
Konganapuram(TN)1.00-97.541.0044004400-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.00NC51.2037403780-
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.67174.903700371012.12
Achalda(UP)1.00NC129.60380039008.54
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-60518.503720368014.11
Chorichora(UP)0.70-53.33157.304050401514.89
Nautnava(UP)0.60-885.603250300010.17
Millets
Narayanpur(Cht)25.30175154.303000240050.00
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)36.0011001956.8053305402-14.95
Siddhpur(Guj)0.76-6028.6252904805-2.61

Published on September 24, 2020
