Other Prices

as on : 19-10-2020 04:34:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)3.00-251388.003400380036.00
DryFodder
Ambala Cantt.(Har)2.6044.4465.40540490-12.90
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC3762.0039900399002.44
Rura(UP)9.00-18.0029000-NC
Gur(Jaggery)
Muzzafarnagar(UP)150.00255189.5028753100-5.43
Shamli(UP)145.0038.14529.5030153110-1.63
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)85.0054.552250.003950385014.16
Meerut(UP)47.501257.14680.7029003350-
Agra(UP)40.002.562110.00375037805.63
Shahpura(UP)34.50-18.82905.0025502470-13.27
Muradabad(UP)31.00-3.12965.00337033906.98
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00201130.4030003150-3.23
Hapur(UP)30.00-14.292185.5025802580-12.54
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)27.0035659.00370037856.63
Gorakhpur(UP)26.0018.181180.703980405012.43
Aligarh(UP)20.00-201761.503700370017.46
Saharanpur(UP)20.0017.651515.0030003025-0.66
Barabanki(UP)18.5032.141120.80358037003.02
Barhaj(UP)18.00-403519.704050402021.62
Lakhimpur(UP)17.0041.6758010.50340034102.72
Mainpuri(UP)16.001042.86261.003740370014.72
Jafarganj(UP)16.0060513.00320038504.92
Golagokarnath(UP)10.00-9.091716.003410340010.36
Gondal(UP)7.805.41918.6034003700-6.59
Faizabad(UP)7.2060241.2036503800-3.95
Kopaganj(UP)7.0027.27264.704025405012.12
Madhoganj(UP)6.50-38.1467.003400340010.39
Hardoi(UP)6.00-25553.203340324012.84
Sirsaganj(UP)5.50-15.38440.503750370012.95
Ballia(UP)5.00-28.57293.50381038504.38
Allahabad(UP)4.5028.5770.003800380018.75
Chandausi(UP)4.50-25211.50341034104.92
Mahoba(UP)4.1017.14176.40316531500.48
Jaunpur(UP)4.0033.33170.80390039304.84
Khair(UP)4.00300281.203750380017.19
Firozabad(UP)3.602.86399.403660368012.62
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00-14.29106.50402040107.77
Badayoun(UP)3.00NC613.70341034004.92
Paliakala(UP)3.0011.11262.10337534001.66
Tundla(UP)3.00-40133.903750375015.38
Rampur(UP)2.8012145.00342534407.03
Mathura(UP)2.80-6.67517.903570364010.19
Bharthna(UP)2.8016.6793.8035503880-3.01
Mirzapur(UP)2.50-28.57128.10371538154.65
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.67173.104150400023.88
Gazipur(UP)2.50-10.71209.30390039007.73
Lucknow(UP)2.30-11.541374.503800385011.76
Kosikalan(UP)2.2022.22153.503700370013.85
Bahraich(UP)2.10-8.7110.70363036306.14
Auraiya(UP)2.0011.1196.4035003800-4.76
Achalda(UP)2.00100121.803900390011.40
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-20290.003820377012.35
Devariya(UP)2.00-20179.203960404512.12
Pilibhit(UP)2.00-33.33321.30340033900.59
Balrampur(UP)2.00-33.33121.103800380018.75
Jangipura(UP)2.00NC119.70390039007.14
Utraula(UP)1.80NC79.0034003800-
Shadabad(UP)1.706.2545.5037403730-
Nawabganj(UP)1.60NC67.1034003660-
Orai(UP)1.606.6747.7035003500-
Karvi(UP)1.606.67150.504065409018.34
Atarra(UP)1.5015.38131.604060408017.68
Unnao(UP)1.50-2542.80341034009.12
Konch(UP)1.5025111.80325031703.17
Bindki(UP)1.5015.38158.004220422017.55
Rasda(UP)1.50-16.6725.9037803820-
Etah(UP)1.4016.6789.003700372013.85
Choubepur(UP)1.4016.6753.504350430019.18
Sahiyapur(UP)1.209.0996.004020402014.37
Sandila(UP)1.2020107.003360325015.86
Soharatgarh(UP)1.10NC92.903980398011.80
Baberu(UP)1.002542.704050401518.42
Kannauj(UP)1.00-16.6770.203800380013.43
Gurusarai(UP)1.0066.6710.203000300011.11
Rudauli(UP)1.00-9.09188.2035703670-
Fatehpur(UP)0.80NC89.804200418514.75
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.60NC57.5037353790-
Maudaha(UP)0.60-14.2923.404060400018.37
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC46.004000402525.00
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)12.00-53.852078.8050705080-31.50
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)3.502.94328.8052705400-32.00
Siddhpur(Guj)0.67-11.8429.9649255290-9.33
Taramira
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.54-37.219.0037603750-3.59

Published on October 19, 2020
