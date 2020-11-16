Other Prices

as on : 16-11-2020 03:54:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Chittoor(AP)11.00-80.362688.0040004000-
Auraiya(UP)2.00NC115.4033003350-8.33
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)145.00107.144420.0054NC
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)50.00-100.004--

Published on November 16, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
