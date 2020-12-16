Other Prices

as on : 16-12-2020 03:31:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)1400.007.6973580.5027002610-8.47
Shamli(UP)210.00-7.499923.5026602155-18.15
Amroha(UP)161.00-32.357316.0027552765-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)150.00-23.0810179.5026502650-10.17
Mumbai(Mah)93.0072.221283.0044004400-10.20
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)75.007.143880.003100310011.71
Maigalganj(UP)70.00401900.002600257020.93
Agra(UP)60.0017.653241.0030103020-1.31
Muradabad(UP)54.00-6.92315.00308031103.36
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00-28.572260.4026602675-6.67
Sitapur(UP)41.501.223301.7028002950-11.39
Aligarh(UP)40.00-11.112971.5028502800-8.06
Barhaj(UP)31.0010.714499.703450345025.45
Kayamganj(UP)30.00-14.29611.0027502740-5.82
Hardoi(UP)30.0020974.20306029808.51
Gorakhpur(UP)26.0018.181876.70364036002.82
Azamgarh(UP)25.004.171170.70347535102.81
Kiratpur(UP)25.00-16.671076.00247024504.66
Shahpura(UP)25.006.381485.4024602460-0.81
Mihipurwa(UP)24.00-251074.002650275023.26
Barabanki(UP)22.00NC1665.803650364011.28
Mathura(UP)20.0011.11781.3028702900-5.90
Golagokarnath(UP)15.00-6.252174.0026902640-14.06
Farukhabad(UP)13.50-10475.4025002760-15.25
Hasanpur(UP)12.00NC182.0017001700-
Baraut(UP)10.30692.31104.2026202620-4.73
Jhansi(UP)10.00-9.09245.003035303510.97
Jafarganj(UP)10.00NC703.00295028003.51
Madhoganj(UP)8.5030.77635.00297030004.95
Mainpuri(UP)8.503.66508.2029202900-2.01
Firozabad(UP)7.70-7.23540.203090305014.44
Kopaganj(UP)7.5015.38416.90348035003.11
Chandausi(UP)7.0016.67313.5030803070-2.07
Tundla(UP)7.0016.67189.9030403050-0.33
Gondal(UP)6.50-4.411086.8035503550-2.07
Sirsaganj(UP)6.0020573.5029002890-12.91
Etawah(UP)5.50-21.43405.3030003000NC
Auraiya(UP)5.0011.11142.40305030001.67
Ballia(UP)5.0011.11416.50372037101.22
Naugarh(UP)5.008.7165.9034003420-0.73
Vilthararoad(UP)5.00-37.5111.0041004100-
Etah(UP)4.50NC162.0029403060-2.65
Gazipur(UP)4.5012.5327.50370037004.82
Faizabad(UP)3.50NC300.40365037504.29
Kasganj(UP)3.20-20201.1029002930-3.33
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00-40187.5032503650-9.72
Ajuha(UP)3.0020247.703600350018.03
Karvi(UP)3.00-6.25216.90344534309.37
Fatehpur(UP)2.80-15.15146.4035503560-0.98
Kosikalan(UP)2.80-6.67226.5028502950-11.49
Mahoba(UP)2.70-34.15257.003505340018.41
Lucknow(UP)2.608.331471.3032603280-1.21
Bangarmau(UP)2.5066.6710.6029502975-
Pukhrayan(UP)2.50-16.67130.80280028502.94
Balrampur(UP)2.50NC202.1032003200-5.88
Kannauj(UP)2.50-16.6796.6028002900NC
Devariya(UP)2.20-12239.20363535108.18
Bharthna(UP)2.20-8.33129.00300030703.45
Badayoun(UP)2.00-20754.7030753050-2.38
Basti(UP)2.00-25.93181.50347034701.46
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-20180.10370036903.93
Orai(UP)2.0053.8587.503500355018.64
Unnao(UP)2.00-2070.0029752975-4.80
Achalda(UP)2.0066.67164.60302030000.67
Sahiyapur(UP)2.00-9.09149.80350035002.19
Pilibhit(UP)2.00-33.33391.3030953070-5.35
Tulsipur(UP)2.00-33.33144.7035003500-
Utraula(UP)2.0011.11122.4036003600-
Maharajganj(UP)2.00-33.33100.0028002900-6.67
Puranpur(UP)1.80-6088.3031003100-1.59
Shadabad(UP)1.70-10.53119.7030103000-
Nawabganj(UP)1.606.6793.7035003500-
Choubepur(UP)1.6014.29107.7033503375-8.22
Atarra(UP)1.20-20168.20345034509.52
Muskara(UP)1.20-2081.4031803200-6.47
Chorichora(UP)1.2050190.60350035200.57
Partaval(UP)1.00-16.6776.803450350013.11
Bahraich(UP)0.80-20160.30354035403.81
Achnera(UP)0.70NC40.7029502920-1.67
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.70-46.1571.3030453000-
Maudaha(UP)0.7016.6727.603450345010.40
Naanpara(UP)0.70-3092.103500350020.69
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60-8862.40343034405.54
Sabu Dana
Mumbai(Mah)75.00-13.792224.0045005800-25.00
Sugar
Muzzafarnagar(UP)55.0027.91476.0035003540-
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-20130.0035503550-
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-14.29155.0035003440-
Mawana(UP)2.50-16.6726.0035203540-
Sugarcane
Surajpur(Cht)40.00-33.33200.00275275-

Published on December 16, 2020
