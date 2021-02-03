Other Prices

as on : 03-02-2021 04:26:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Bran
Jafarganj(UP)8.00-2030.5017501700-37.50
Bunch Beans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)10.00233.3340.003200300039.13
Davangere(Kar)2.00NC24.0028003300-
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)3000.00-3.2325920.0027502720-8.33
Sangli(Mah)815.00175.341345.0033513518-
Hapur(UP)380.0035.714375.002720272011.02
Raath(UP)172.00-201023.3027502800-
Amroha(UP)153.00-17.34358.0027352750-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)150.00NC4095.0027602750-4.00
Mandya(Kar)147.00-32.881414.0029503050-9.23
Wansi(UP)140.00-340.003220--
Maigalganj(UP)100.0066.671480.0027002650-
Sitapur(UP)88.00-9.28669.5027602740-12.38
Saharanpur(UP)88.00-26.672916.0027602780-5.80
Buland Shahr(UP)80.0077.78599.0028002750-6.67
Agra(UP)76.001.331223.5027302720-11.65
Barhaj(UP)70.00-12.5998.00320032503.23
Udaipura(Raj)67.1092.26102.00340032503.03
Aligarh(UP)60.00NC1125.0027002650-22.86
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)60.00-201680.0028602765-1.38
Muradabad(UP)50.00-10.711225.0029102910-5.52
Baraut(UP)50.00150157.6025002600-19.35
Kayamganj(UP)50.0011.11475.0027502720-8.03
Karad(Mah)49.00-40.24254.0034003350NC
Gorakhpur(UP)45.00-5.26719.0032503200-4.41
Chittoor(AP)40.0081.82882.0040004000NC
Hardoi(UP)40.00NC464.50285028801.06
Mumbai(Mah)39.00-48.68467.0045004400-8.16
Golagokarnath(UP)30.007.14438.0027602700-4.83
Paliakala(UP)30.0042.86383.3027302700-7.14
Mathura(UP)29.00-6.45339.3027202760-12.26
Jhansi(UP)26.001081.82137.80301030158.86
Shahpura(UP)25.50-39.29569.0023002350-
Bangalore(Kar)24.00-25384.004450445036.92
Barabanki(UP)21.00NC700.50321032000.94
Azamgarh(UP)20.00-50533.7032253235-5.56
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-33.33785.00290029001.75
Nawarangpur(Ori)18.00NC100.5020002000-
Hasanpur(UP)18.00-5.26204.0023501850-
Farukhabad(UP)15.00-6.25217.8027602700-6.44
Shamli(UP)15.00-91.894012.0027602760-5.15
Jalgaon(Mah)13.00-13.002721--25.04
Madhoganj(UP)9.5046.15164.5028002800-1.06
Mainpuri(UP)9.10-13.33205.7026402635-13.44
Maur(UP)9.00-9.003200--
Kopaganj(UP)9.00NC157.1032003225-5.88
Firozabad(UP)8.6022.86150.8028502870-7.17
Mahoba(UP)7.20-1095.50298030151.02
Kasganj(UP)7.007.6996.9027002700-16.92
Auraiya(UP)6.00NC77.3032003100-8.57
Badayoun(UP)6.0087.5124.2030003150-5.36
Robertsganj(UP)6.00172.7363.4033153360-3.21
Naugarh(UP)5.601242.7032203210-
Khurja(UP)5.5014.5874.1028102745-6.33
Gazipur(UP)5.5083.33103.1034003430-2.86
Shikohabad(UP)5.0066.6775.5022502350-6.25
Etah(UP)4.60-14.8178.7027202700-15.00
Etawah(UP)4.5012.5135.0028502850-10.94
Srirangapattana(Kar)4.00-28.003000-NC
Balrampur(UP)4.00166.6763.5031003200-3.13
Basti(UP)3.00-5062.6032153200-5.44
Bharuasumerpur(UP)3.0066.6721.3032003200NC
Faizabad(UP)3.005063.9034003400-8.11
Mirzapur(UP)3.002050.5032753320-5.48
Pukhrayan(UP)3.002039.003200315015.52
Devariya(UP)3.00-14.2961.0032253235-5.43
Karvi(UP)3.00-6.2554.7031503150-1.87
Maharajganj(UP)3.00NC57.0030003150-
Bareilly(UP)2.8033.3332.3029002925-7.94
Kosikalan(UP)2.801262.0027502700-12.70
Tundla(UP)2.80-6.6763.8027502760-10.42
Bahraich(UP)2.5013.6450.20338033004.32
Lalitpur(UP)2.50NC60.90295029506.69
Pilibhit(UP)2.50-37.565.0029502965-5.90
Tulsipur(UP)2.50NC56.3031503200-9.35
Sandila(UP)2.50-10.7131.9028802890-2.70
Bindki(UP)2.50-16.6724.8032003300-4.76
Muskara(UP)2.502528.2030003025-3.23
Lucknow(UP)2.40-470.7030252900-3.97
Fatehpur(UP)2.30-30.346.1033003315-8.71
Orai(UP)2.201039.90310031006.90
Puranpur(UP)2.20214.2913.1029603100-6.03
Kannauj(UP)2.2083.3330.5027502700-8.33
Khair(UP)2.0033.3336.0026502650-15.87
Bharthna(UP)2.00-2038.7029802950-13.62
Purulia(WB)2.00-33.3314.5029502925-0.34
Sahiyapur(UP)1.80-1044.8032153200-5.44
Shadabad(UP)1.80NC63.8028002820-
Utraula(UP)1.80NC41.5031503150-
Choubepur(UP)1.706.2541.3033003200-
Rampur(UP)1.60-42.8640.6031403250-3.38
Konch(UP)1.606027.40305030508.54
Nawabganj(UP)1.50-16.6729.2031003100-
Dadri(UP)1.50NC29.0028402850-2.07
Vishalpur(UP)1.50-31.8276.4029802910-5.40
Baberu(UP)1.20-2022.40315031201.61
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.205015.8026452695-14.68
Chorichora(UP)1.20-5234.3032353225-4.85
Mauranipur(UP)1.00NC9.70305030508.54
Chirgaon(UP)1.00-606.7030503050-
Naanpara(UP)1.00NC16.803330330010.08
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-33.3319.5032703150-
Rasda(UP)1.00-5035.1034253425-
Mothkur(UP)0.80NC12.7030253000-
Achnera(UP)0.80NC9.1027002700-10.89
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.2914.1032253250-1.07
Bangarmau(UP)0.80-2011.5027402700-
Maudaha(UP)0.80NC6.40320032004.92
Maida Atta
Jafarganj(UP)15.005036.0021202100-31.61
Millets
Ramanujganj(Cht)22.00-22.001200--
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)60.00-602590.0044-20.00
Palanpur(Guj)9.00-43.751124.9045074592-27.37
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.30-72.94186.1045004500-
Sugar
Mumbai(Mah)121.00-34.95432.0032223222-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)50.00NC633.0033503400-
Ghaziabad(UP)15.0050150.0034503450-
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00NC200.5034403450-
Vishalpur(UP)14.00-22.2262.0032183400-
Lohardaga(Jha)4.00-2017.0038503800-
Mawana(UP)4.0010037.5033403375-
Udaipura(Raj)3.00-509.0036003600-
Dadri(UP)3.00NC38.5034003440-
Paliakala(UP)1.20-2515.7034503460-
Sugarcane
Surajpur(Cht)45.00-35.71330.00275275-
Wheat Atta
Jafarganj(UP)45.00-10215.0020202050-14.04
Lohardaga(Jha)10.00NC378.0025002500-

Published on February 03, 2021
