The country has received over 50 per cent deficient rainfall during the current south-west monsoon that set in a week late on June 8 but it may shrink next week as many parts are likely to witness more precipitation. This is due to cyclone Biparjoy and further advancement of the South-West monsoon, stalled since June 11.

Stressing that, unlike other cyclones, Biparjoy has helped monsoon to advance to some extent, India Meteorological Department Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Wednesday said during June 18-21, it will further advance into some more parts of southern and eastern regions of the country.

“The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Ratnagiri, Koppal, Puttaparthi, Shriharikota, Malda and Forbesganj,” IMD said in its daily bulletin. Monsoon has been stalled since June 11, except some progress noticed on June 12 when it covered a few districts in West Bengal, Bihar and entire Sikkim.

Normal rainfall in 23% area

The weather bureau has said fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely to continue over north-east India, Kerala and coastal Karnataka during June 19-21. It predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and interior Karnataka. Besides, there may be isolated rainfall over western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of north-west India.

According to IMD, 26.6 mm of rainfall has been received across the country during June 1–14, which is 53 per cent below normal for this period. East and north-east region have received 48 per cent lower rainfall, while the deficit is 20 per cent in the north-west, 73 per cent in the central region, and 54 per cent in the southern peninsula.

Only 23 per cent of the country’s geographical areas (or 10 states/union territories) have received either normal or higher rainfall while as many as 559 out of 717 districts are deficient or no rains, so far.

Gujarat, which was reeling with 65 per cent deficiency until June 12, has been surplus with 9 per cent due to pre-cyclonic rains received in last two days. There was 9.6 mm rainfall on June 12, (against 2.7 mm normal) and 10.4 mm rainfall (against 2.8 mm normal) on June 13 in Gujarat, officials said.

Punjab, a highly irrigated state, has 57 per cent more than normal rainfall, so far and this may help paddy and other kharif crops this year. Sowing of paddy starts after June 20 in the State.