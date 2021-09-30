Agri Business

Paddy procurement in Punjab, Haryana put off to October 11

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 30, 2021

FILE PHOTO   -  REUTERS

Heavy rains have affected the maturity of paddy crop

The Centre has decided to postpone procurement operations of kharif paddy in Punjab and Haryana till October 11 in view of heavy rains. An official press release said, due to the recent heavy downpour the maturity of the paddy crop has been delayed.

“Keeping in view the interest of farmers and to avoid any inconvenience to them, the Department of Food and Public Distribution under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has decided that the procurement of paddy under MSP (minimum support price) operations would commence from October 11 in Punjab and Haryana,” it said.

The procurement and milling period for the kharif marketing season during the current crop year to June next year was October 1 for Punjab and September 25 for Haryana.

“All agencies involved in the procurement operations have been asked to take necessary action to help the farmers,” the release added.

Published on September 30, 2021

Monsoon
agriculture
farmers
Kharif crops
