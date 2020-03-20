Pepper arrivals to Kochi rise as TN shuts its borders

The closure of borders by Tamil Nadu to curb vehicular movement from Kerala and Karnataka has led to increased pepper arrivals to Kochi on Friday.

The terminal market here has started witnessing more sellers as direct dispatch from primary markets in the neighbouring State appears to have been stopped following the closing down of borders to block passenger movement due to coronavirus threat.

The emerging situation has created a panic in the primary markets in Kerala which witnessed an arrival of 42 tonnes. However, the market was down by ₹1 per kg, which realised an average price of ₹300 for ungarbled varieties, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

Reports of no inward truck movement disrupted the pepper transportation outside the State. If the cargo movement is blocked, he warned that the prices may further decline.

Being the financial year ending, the inter-State dealers are facing trouble for not being able to move cargo. If buyers cancel their business orders, it may further hamper the prices, Shamji said.

However, the downward trend in rupee exchange rate which has crossed the 75-mark is the only consolation for Indian farmers because pepper imports may not take place at these levels. The imports for re-exports also needs to be studied as how it will effect the exim trade, he said.