Plantation sector voices concern over purchase limit for subsidised fertiliser

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry’s decision to fix the purchase limit of subsidised fertiliser at 200-bag per month has put the plantation industry in a mess.
According to planters, the fixation of limit per plantation is very low and has been taken without considering the sector’s needs, which would adversely impact its competitiveness. The decision comes when the industry is passing through a difficult phase due to the rise in production cost on account of high wages and input costs, they said.
Prasant Bhansali, president, of United Planters Association of South India (UPASI) said the size and production of plantation must be taken into account while prescribing the limit. The allocation will have to be per hectare basis rather than per plantation. Each hectare requires two to four bags per month, depending on land productivity. Therefore the limit of 200 bags per month will consider an area ranging between 50 to 100 hectares.
“While there may be reasons for the government to propose such restrictions, we are of the view that the proposed measures will no way help in preventing the misuse of fertiliser but will put genuine growers of plantation crops into great difficulty and inconvenience”, Bhansali said.
Plantations require the fertiliser during certain months of the year depending on the rainfall and therefore will not be able to buy every month. The entitlement should be based on landholdings and the land area, which is a more practical criterion.
The proposed restrictions, he said, would have severe implications for the export competitiveness of plantation commodities and will deny level playing field in the overseas markets. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce had recommended to ensure that fertiliser subsidy to growers and to engage the state government for timely fertiliser availability.
UPASI president suggested that the fertilizer subsidy should be linked to the actual hectarage under cultivation for plantations. This would enable judicious use of subsidised fertiliser for its intended objective of augmenting production and productivity. To ensure compliance, Commodity Boards can obtain a certificate to prove that fertiliser purchased is judiciously used for the application within the specified crops in the estates.
The planters body made a representation to the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, requesting him to take appropriate measures to mitigate the problems because the plantations are going through intense stress due to low productivity, un-remunerative prices, climate change issues, global competition, etc. and subsidised fertiliser is the need of the hour.
REQUIREMENT OF FERTILIZER FOR TEA PLANTATIONS
BAGS PER HECTARE PER YEAR
TAMIL NADU
KERALA
KARNATAKA
SOUTH INDIA
Area in hectares
62,885
35,871
2,172
1,00,928
S.No.
Fertilizer
Kg./Ha./Yr.*
(‘000 bags)
1.
Urea
522.0
729.5
416.1
25.2
1,170.8
2.
Muriate of potash
500.0
628.9
358.7
21.7
1,009.3
3.
Rock phosphate
222.0
279.2
159.3
9.6
448.1
Note: * Minimum Quantity Required for sustainable Yield in Kg/Ha./Year recommended by TEA RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF INDIA Source: UPASI Estimate
REQUIREMENT OF FERTILIZER FOR TEA PLANTATIONS
BAGS PER HECTARE PER YEAR
TAMIL NADU
KERALA
KARNATAKA
SOUTH INDIA
Area in hectares
62,885
35,871
2,172
1,00,928
S.No.
Fertilizer
Kg./Ha./Yr.*
(‘000 bags)
1.
Urea
522.0
729.5
416.1
25.2
1,170.8
2.
Muriate of potash
500.0
628.9
358.7
21.7
1,009.3
3.
Rock phosphate
222.0
279.2
159.3
9.6
448.1
Note: * Minimum Quantity Required for sustainable Yield in Kg/Ha./Year recommended by TEA RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF INDIA Source: UPASI Estimate
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...