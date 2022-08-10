PM lauds Chhattisgarh’s ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ at NITI Aayog meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ initiated by the Chhattisgarh Government at the Seventh Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, attended by Chief Ministers from all states.

A press statement said the Prime Minister informed the meeting that the scheme is in the interest of farmers as vermicompost prepared from cow dung helps in increasing farm productivity.

Highlighting the scheme, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, said the State Government has started procuring cow urine to produce natural fertilizers.

Innovative measures

He suggested that agricultural research institutes be given the responsibility of providing free seeds of newly-developed crop varieties, mini kits, and breeder seeds on a large scale to ensure crop diversification and increase the production and productivity of pulses and oilseeds.

He said Chhattisgarh is self-sufficient in the production of food grains and has taken many innovative measures to increase the production of pulses and oilseeds in the state.

To promote crop diversification, the state government has started the implementation of ‘Mukhyamantri Vriksharopan Protsaahan Yojana’, under which a provision has been made to provide ₹10,000 per hectare to farmers who cultivate pulses, oilseeds, or do plantation instead of paddy. Along with ‘Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana’, Chhattisgarh Millet Mission has also been constituted, he added.