Poultry Prices

as on : 14-07-2020 03:26:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)150.00NC18486.00250220-
Boxonagar(Tri)50.0011.117206.00250220-
Melaghar(Tri)1.0066.6724.802000020000-
Published on July 14, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
