Poultry Prices

as on : 23-10-2020 09:42:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)100.00-64.9129876.00170180-
Boxonagar(Tri)70.007.6910544.00170160-
Sultanpur(UP)45.00-43.75470.001380013800-
Egg
Sultanpur(UP)3.50NC14.001130013700-17.52
Faizabad(UP)3.20-6.4013700-3.79

Published on October 23, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
