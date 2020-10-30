Poultry Prices

as on : 30-10-2020 04:39:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Duck
Bachaibari(Tri)120.009.09780.00500500-
Teliamura(Tri)4.5012513.003200032000-
Melaghar(Tri)1.00258.601900020000-

Published on October 30, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
