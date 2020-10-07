Price of soya oil lifted

Improved global cues and physical demand lifted soya oil in mandis across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, with soya refined in Indore today rising to ₹910-915, while soya solvent ruled at ₹860-865 for 10 kg. Soya oil plant rates also quoted higher amid improved demand in soya oil with soya refined Ruchi/Prakash/Keshav today rising to ₹915 each, Avi/Bajrang ₹916 each, Mahakali ₹925, Vippy ₹913, Neemuch (MS Solvex) ₹907, Dhanuka ₹905, while soya refined Kalapipal (Ambika) today rose to ₹918. In Maharashtra also, soya oil traded higher with soya oil Deeshan (Maharashtra) today quoted at ₹905, Shalimaar (Maharashtra) ₹917, ADM (Latur, Maharashtra) ₹904, Mahesh Oil (Kandla, Gujarat) ₹907, while Mahesh Oil (Hajira, Gujarat) ₹905 for 10 kg.

Soyabean plant deliveries today were quoted at ₹3,900 a quintal, while soyabean in mandis ruled at ₹3,750- 3,850. In the Neemuch mandi, soybean (best quality) was quoted at ₹3,810-3,900, soyabean (average) ₹3,510-3,750, while soyabean (cheap quality) ruled at ₹2,550- 3,380 a quintal; in the Bhikangaon mandi, soyabean ruled at ₹3,171- 3,940 a quintal, Karhi ₹2,650-3,280; while in the Dhamnod mandi, soyabean ruled at ₹2,550- 3,380 a quintal respectively.