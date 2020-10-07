Agri Business

Price of soya oil lifted

October 07, 2020

Improved global cues and physical demand lifted soya oil in mandis across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, with soya refined in Indore today rising to ₹910-915, while soya solvent ruled at ₹860-865 for 10 kg. Soya oil plant rates also quoted higher amid improved demand in soya oil with soya refined Ruchi/Prakash/Keshav today rising to ₹915 each, Avi/Bajrang ₹916 each, Mahakali ₹925, Vippy ₹913, Neemuch (MS Solvex) ₹907, Dhanuka ₹905, while soya refined Kalapipal (Ambika) today rose to ₹918. In Maharashtra also, soya oil traded higher with soya oil Deeshan (Maharashtra) today quoted at ₹905, Shalimaar (Maharashtra) ₹917, ADM (Latur, Maharashtra) ₹904, Mahesh Oil (Kandla, Gujarat) ₹907, while Mahesh Oil (Hajira, Gujarat) ₹905 for 10 kg.

Soyabean plant deliveries today were quoted at ₹3,900 a quintal, while soyabean in mandis ruled at ₹3,750- 3,850. In the Neemuch mandi, soybean (best quality) was quoted at ₹3,810-3,900, soyabean (average) ₹3,510-3,750, while soyabean (cheap quality) ruled at ₹2,550- 3,380 a quintal; in the Bhikangaon mandi, soyabean ruled at ₹3,171- 3,940 a quintal, Karhi ₹2,650-3,280; while in the Dhamnod mandi, soyabean ruled at ₹2,550- 3,380 a quintal respectively.

