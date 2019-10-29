Pulses Prices

as on : 29-10-2019 08:20:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Siliguri(WB)67.0015.524196.007500550015.38
Siliguri(WB)59.001.724196.0055005500-15.38
Dhing(ASM)40.00NC648.0069006850-
Dhing(ASM)40.00-11.11785.0057005700-
Siliguri(WB)37.00-36.214196.0030005500-53.85
Dhing(ASM)30.00NC341.0082008300-
Jorhat(ASM)27.50-84.72537.0058005700-
Karvi(UP)26.0085.71343.004175417511.33
Rura(UP)25.5030.77327.504900460011.36
Dhing(ASM)25.00-16.67346.0062006000-
Dimapur(Nag)16.0077.7883.003500450029.63
Kolar(Kar)8.00166.67186.0025002500-7.41
Dudhani(Mah)8.0033.3351.0068206300100.59
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.006.0692.60675067500.75
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.4060168.20520052000.97
Alirajpur(MP)6.30-12.603900--
Asansol(WB)5.00-7.41161.538800870018.92
Asansol(WB)4.920.41353.596900690018.97
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC184.00695069501.46
Sriganganagar(F&V)(Raj)3.50-7.006021--
Nalbari(ASM)3.00NC37.307800800013.87
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00-6.007600-15.15
Nalbari(ASM)2.502549.6058505750-
Pukhrayan(UP)2.502594.004250427014.25
Ramanagara(Kar)2.0010091.0028003200-22.22
Dudhani(Mah)2.00-4.006000--
Etawah(UP)2.00-33.3335.007025700020.60
Etawah(UP)1.80-4061.808000795037.34
Sonkatch(MP)1.50-95.1834.1048504500-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.505025.50517051602.99
Achalda(UP)1.505029.4081008000-
Naugarh(UP)1.4016.6742.4051255155-
Phagwara(Pun)1.2033.3314.5622074000-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.20-407.4059105700-
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC22.0040004200-6.98
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC60.00485047508.99
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC27.0052005200-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-5060.00105001060054.41
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-5026.009800860025.64
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC22.005000550031.58
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC4.008700790070.59
Lalgarh Jatan(Raj)1.00-2.005820-32.27
Etawah(UP)1.00-16.6734.7045504470-0.22
Etawah(UP)1.00-33.3316.405700600021.28
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90NC40.172950375051.28
Sri Madhopur(Raj)0.60-40241.704500405015.38
GreenPeas
Sirsa(Har)150.00-300.003700--
Adampur(Har)98.00-196.003572--
Sri Madhopur(Raj)11.00134.04573.7036503500-5.88
Barmer(Raj)1.50-90.91533.7038603780-5.85
MasurDal
Jorhat(ASM)290.00-91.9412685.0074007400-
Dibrugarh(ASM)45.00-41.562546.00570057005.56
Dhing(ASM)40.0037.93387.5066006700-
Purulia(WB)16.0033.33160.007900800029.51
Imphal(Man)4.80-7.6975.0080008000-
Chakdah(WB)2.105117.408000800029.03
Bishalgarh(Tri)1.50NC6.009400950030.56
Thoubal(Man)0.70NC9.1085008500-
Bishenpur(Man)0.60NC6.0085008500-
MoathDal
Purulia(WB)10.00NC100.009000900030.43
Barmer(Raj)1.5025124.50450042009.76
Peas(Dry)
Asansol(WB)9.0011.11327.39540054005.88
Etawah(UP)2.50-28.5787.005100500024.39
Naugarh(UP)1.50-31.8295.505050500015.43
Thinai(ItalianMillet)
Vikkiravandi(TN)4.00-6064.003215286958.30
Published on October 29, 2019
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)