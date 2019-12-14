Pulses Prices

as on : 14-12-2019 01:03:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Sironj(MP)50.80-33.33311.703862387264.34
Badayoun(UP)6.50-27.78429.105125510013.89
Badayoun(UP)6.00-14.29297.205935590072.03
Charkhari(UP)4.60-50459.90395039505.33
Jangipura(UP)4.20-30102.60520049007.22
Kohima(Nag)4.00NC206.0041004100NC
Sironj(MP)3.10-95.93311.703505387249.15
Jangipura(UP)3.00114.2966.607400698019.74
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-66.67155.0046002200130.00
Pune(Mah)1.00NC855.0054005400116.00
Uniyara(Raj)0.60-1.204500-45.35
GreenPeas
Jangipura(UP)4.404.7624.204940447512.27
Vadgam(Guj)3.0030.4356.1036203782-12.24
Sironj(MP)2.90-5.804166--
Charkhari(UP)2.3053.3312.104050365014.08
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)2.00-4.00960--
Published on December 14, 2019
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)