Pulses Prices

as on : 15-01-2020 02:21:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Siliguri(WB)65.0022.641935.007500700036.36
Siliguri(WB)54.001.891935.007000700027.27
Lucknow(UP)52.00-1.891012.5049254880-4.83
Lucknow(UP)44.00-179.007300--
Lucknow(UP)41.00NC902.5066506650-
Rajkot(Guj)40.00NC850.30422541255.63
Rajkot(Guj)30.00-133.006750-17.39
Lucknow(UP)26.00-3.7514.0055505500-1.77
Lucknow(UP)25.0019.05467.007680765030.17
Agra(UP)21.00-16564.5052205250-5.95
Aligarh(UP)20.00-20575.00525052008.25
Lucknow(UP)20.00-97.508250-18.36
Ghaziabad(UP)19.0046.15284.0061506050-16.89
Ghaziabad(UP)19.00-13.64469.0051755200-7.59
Badayoun(UP)18.005.88351.505175517013.49
Ghaziabad(UP)15.0036.36217.50735071508.09
Bareilly(UP)14.00-49.09787.20528551307.42
Bareilly(UP)12.50-40.48125.506250625012.11
Bareilly(UP)12.00-14.29294.507660775024.55
Rajkot(Guj)10.50-8.71176.306250650038.89
Ballia(UP)8.0014.2995.50526052508.45
Gondal(UP)7.0034.62171.10540054255.37
Sitapur(UP)7.00-7.89157.007350735031.48
Ballia(UP)6.50-6.505750--
Sitapur(UP)6.5030127.50510051403.45
Bhehjoi(UP)6.503034.5071007100-
Barmer(Raj)6.30-50.007000--
Badayoun(UP)6.00-14.29207.0063506340-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.20-141.307250-35.51
Pilibhit(UP)4.8020112.10519551455.27
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-1074.5082408250-
Safdarganj(UP)4.505063.907550745026.89
Aligarh(UP)4.00-26.005650--4.56
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-2085.50532553005.03
Safdarganj(UP)4.00NC89.70515051703.00
Buland Shahr(UP)3.80137.542.10576057102.49
Bilsi(UP)3.8035.7160.206800700051.11
Asansol(WB)3.80-2.5695.169800980058.06
Charra(UP)3.50-20.4598.80500049804.17
Faizabad(UP)3.5016.6761.00520052006.12
Buland Shahr(UP)3.502584.60523052202.15
Agra(UP)3.50-11.508500-23.19
Asansol(WB)3.40-32.769200-19.48
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.20-5.8850.608100795034.11
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-2572.5056755700-0.79
Agra(UP)3.002076.008400828028.24
Mathura(UP)3.00NC75.308200810034.43
Rasda(UP)3.00-57.1425.0052755160-
Agra(UP)2.502568.505950595022.18
Agra(UP)2.502557.506550655053.40
Etah(UP)2.409.0948.109260525090.93
Faizabad(UP)2.201025.30595058000.85
Faizabad(UP)2.2057.1420.409000910038.46
Kolar(Kar)2.00-75214.0032003200-3.03
Etah(UP)2.00-16.6744.708200825028.13
Etawah(UP)2.00-14.008850-38.71
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-2088.50487048504.28
Agra(UP)2.00-8.005800--1.69
Basti(UP)1.8012.533.60524052400.96
Kasganj(UP)1.80NC55.005320535011.30
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.6014.2924.50485047607.78
Etawah(UP)1.50-16.6737.10118001160085.10
Farukhabad(UP)1.50NC35.10486048504.52
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-12.408100--
Kasganj(UP)1.50-2562.008160816028.30
Kayamganj(UP)1.505034.0054255425-2.69
Naanpara(UP)1.30-13.3324.30520052001.96
Gondal(UP)1.202018.2086008550-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20NC31.00570057007.04
Buland Shahr(UP)1.20-14.2930.307125710022.84
Tulsipur(UP)1.20NC2.4054505420-
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-16.6731.7081008000-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC25.107350730025.64
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC27.20517551758.95
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00-10.907430-16.92
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.6731.608125805041.30
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80-6.107400-14.73
Naanpara(UP)0.70-91.2522.0072006900-
Visavadar(Guj)0.60-34.7851.4132503970-
Etawah(UP)0.60NC13.00485048251.04
Etawah(UP)0.60-4.707150-33.64
Buland Shahr(UP)0.60NC29.306130611019.73
GreenPeas
Lakhani(Guj)34.00212.21304.2737503725-7.41
Barmer(Raj)23.00-32.351332.9038753850-
Sitarganj(Utr)18.0020046.2012001200-
Raibareilly(UP)16.00540153.0030003150100.00
Palanpur(Guj)13.00-68.003727--3.37
Bagru(Raj)6.20-29.55281.0037503750-
Vadgam(Guj)4.10156.2535.4037983845-4.04
Panthawada(Guj)4.00-55.56138.0037503712-
Haldwani(Utr)3.40-92.17126.60110011005.06
kalanwali(Har)2.90-3.3338.9031003000158.33
Siddhpur(Guj)2.57-25.953807--6.81
Thara(Guj)2.20-18.5219.8037023677-8.64
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.507.14133.7036753720-6.96
Atrauli(UP)1.00NC5.001590124041.96
Sami(Guj)0.70NC3.6036253625-
MasurDal
Sitapur(UP)20.0033.33453.006200620026.27
Lucknow(UP)18.00NC477.505500549012.24
Haathras(UP)17.00-15557.0069006550-
Bankura Sadar(WB)14.00-12.5496.0067006700-
Agra(UP)3.5016.6761.007950790027.20
Chakdah(WB)2.00-4.7655.708400840020.00
Buland Shahr(UP)1.20NC30.306820680020.71
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC27.106950690028.11
MoathDal
Barmer(Raj)7.10-46.21275.9052005050-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)7.10688.89179.705425505037.34
Peas(Dry)
Lucknow(UP)40.00-4.76244.0056005560-
Bareilly(UP)18.0012.579.0048254925-
Tanda Urmur(UP)8.0022032.5030003000-
Asansol(WB)7.604.11167.386400640033.33
Gondal(UP)6.20-3.1226.105500546087.07
Basti(UP)5.00-9.0989.20523052308.06
Ballia(UP)3.00-2512.5053205450-
Etawah(UP)2.50NC60.005350525017.32
Chandausi(UP)2.0033.3350.00487549255.98
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC16.4054005250-
Kannauj(UP)1.00-33.3327.805200485015.56
Published on January 15, 2020
