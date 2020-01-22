Pulses Prices

as on : 22-01-2020 12:24:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Ruperdeeha(UP)3.00-47.006250--
Anandnagar(UP)1.002512.7052655275-
GreenPeas
Nakud(UP)0.60-0.601700--
Published on January 22, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)