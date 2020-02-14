Pulses Prices

as on : 14-02-2020 11:10:40 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Sehjanwa(UP)35.00-35.005230--
Ruperdeeha(UP)3.005060.0062506250-
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC12.0019002500-32.14
Sehjanwa(UP)1.002544.205260526013.12
Published on February 14, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)