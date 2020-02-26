Pulses Prices

as on : 26-02-2020 10:31:01 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC76.0018002000-43.75
Lakhimpur(UP)1.50-6.2558.7049705000-4.05
Anandnagar(UP)1.0042.8619.9052705285-
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-0.805245--
Published on February 26, 2020
