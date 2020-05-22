Pulses Prices

as on : 22-05-2020 12:59:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Bhadravathi(Kar)134.00-134.002241--
Bareilly(UP)102.00-73.962811.00486048604.07
Sindhanur(Kar)93.00121.431162.0038003700-14.61
Dahod(Guj)92.80-17.361931.9039753925-11.17
Orai(UP)80.00166.67110.004875383018.76
Muskara(UP)77.5066.31363.204875487521.88
Haridwar Union(Utr)45.00221.4359.0052505250-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)33.30-25.671202.8037004875-12.94
Goluwala(Raj)30.90119.15286.4538004875-5.00
Bareilly(UP)30.00-30.007455--
Ghaziabad(UP)30.0025262.0092009400-
Bareilly(UP)26.0073.33589.608660862533.75
Ghaziabad(UP)25.0038.89565.008000800033.33
Azamgarh(UP)17.5029.63273.7049304940-1.69
Ghaziabad(UP)16.00-36620.509000900038.46
Bareilly(UP)15.00-66.67377.6048605825-10.50
Dahod(Guj)10.0017.6526.507100820047.92
Haathras(UP)9.50-32.14238.508800880027.54
Ghaziabad(UP)9.00-66.67800.0049004900-5.77
Dahod(Guj)6.00-30.23185.505500570030.95
Chikkamagalore(Kar)6.00-33.33106.0053005500107.03
Meghraj(Guj)5.0066.678.0038003750-32.14
Lingasugur(Kar)5.00150252.0037003900-22.11
Bareilly(UP)5.0031.5872.308940892034.44
Basti(UP)5.00-16.6749.208760896039.94
Lakhimpur(UP)5.0025130.90470047501.08
Haathras(UP)5.00400125.008500890025.00
Gondal(UP)4.60-11.54278.4048004800-8.57
Basti(UP)4.5028.5755.60593057703.31
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)4.00-33.3375.0039004600-
Mirzapur(UP)4.00NC157.50486049501.89
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.00-20197.7049004900-6.93
Balrampur(UP)4.00100112.50520052004.00
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-30126.40600059009.49
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.50-41.67226.5057005700-
Faizabad(UP)3.00-14.2987.8049005400-6.67
Mirzapur(UP)3.00NC133.50572557607.41
Vishalpur(UP)3.0087.549.4058006095-
Faizabad(UP)2.502553.6056005850-5.08
Mirzapur(UP)2.5025127.509000899035.54
Devariya(UP)2.50-16.6799.3049504950-1.49
Balrampur(UP)2.502539.6076007700-
Naanpara(UP)2.5038.8939.1050005250-1.96
Milak(UP)2.5066.6747.5048504860-
Faizabad(UP)2.4033.3349.509100920032.85
Naugarh(UP)2.30-4.1780.30494049000.30
Devariya(UP)2.20-1297.90587058407.02
Milak(UP)2.201041.7086208610-
Basti(UP)2.10-47.594.8049004925NC
Bellary(Kar)2.0010017.0055003800-
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)2.0010014.0030003500-
Davangere(Kar)2.0010016.0052006000-
Gowribidanoor(Kar)2.0010010.0045004500-
Gundlupet(Kar)2.00NC17.0033303355-
Nanjangud(Kar)2.00NC24.0046004900-
Rona(Kar)2.00-95.45445.0038503805-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)2.00-33.338.0037503750-
Haridwar Union(Utr)1.80157.142.5090009000-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50NC70.9088758875-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.50-21.0541.8049604900-0.50
Sahiyapur(UP)1.4016.67156.0049004900-1.51
Puranpur(UP)1.404014.9088608865-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.3018.1837.00595059007.69
Vyra(Guj)1.20502.9065377750-
Farukhabad(UP)1.202058.505050505010.99
Mathura(UP)1.20-25114.109050905037.12
Puranpur(UP)1.20-14.2910.2086108600-
Vishalpur(UP)1.20-6053.908450780028.52
Fatehpur(UP)1.10-31.2545.40564056307.84
Chintamani(Kar)1.00NC7.0042504250-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC116.0044005000-41.33
Mothkur(UP)1.00-28.576.0089007540-
Azamgarh(UP)1.00-37.529.308775868039.73
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC30.508500865022.30
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC17.5065005125-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC7.9090509000-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC46.4048004750-
Madhoganj(UP)1.00NC35.4047254700-2.78
Vyra(Guj)0.90-0.906275--
Charra(UP)0.90NC8.1091009100-
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-43.7542.20490049104.70
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-57.8953.808535852524.42
Jaunpur(UP)0.8033.331.4079758250-
Naanpara(UP)0.80NC17.1057505850-
Gondal(UP)0.70-22.2239.0078507850-
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-61.1124.408840884525.39
Mawana(UP)0.70NC2.1048704870-
Muskara(UP)0.70-12.526.308050787542.48
Naanpara(UP)0.60NC7.9088008100-
GreenPeas
Barmer(Raj)10.503201693.8035253500-16.57
Rapar(Guj)2.10-93.4434.1031503680-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.8033.33134.6032003058-17.95
MasurDal
Haathras(UP)11.00-8.33766.00620068005.08
Basti(UP)5.5022.2244.9061305830-
Haridwar Union(Utr)4.20-4.206750--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC161.7072757280-
Fatehpur(UP)2.3076.9212.005885572512.52
Faizabad(UP)1.60-2012.2064006200-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.5050595.5079007900-
Vishalpur(UP)1.40-53.3351.9061506205-
Azamgarh(UP)0.70-3045.6061356000-
Peas(Dry)
Orai(UP)60.001233.3372.00460045502.79
Muskara(UP)42.30-30.66628.80450047003.45
Ghaziabad(UP)14.00-30182.0060006000-
Azamgarh(UP)13.50-6.9289.90471047000.64
Basti(UP)4.00NC188.20470048301.51
Faizabad(UP)4.0014.2963.00530056501.92
Gondal(UP)3.60-14.29122.20510051004.94
Naugarh(UP)2.8027.2799.40467046500.97
Mothkur(UP)2.50-96.4372.5043504100-
Soharatgarh(UP)2.10522.50468046801.30
Sahiyapur(UP)2.10110217.5046504800NC
Devariya(UP)2.00-9.0997.7047104970-1.05
Naanpara(UP)1.60166.672.9053705600-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50NC10.4058905865-
Balrampur(UP)1.205021.405600560019.15
Jaunpur(UP)0.80-2040.60540055003.25
Nawabganj(UP)0.60-14.298.9051005600-
