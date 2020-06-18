Pulses Prices

as on : 18-06-2020 10:43:01 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Lakhimpur(UP)18.00-40108.50500049207.07
Rudauli(UP)5.0038.89245.4047604780-
Lakhimpur(UP)3.00NC161.9047504700NC
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)2.00NC30.0015001000-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC131.0030003000-53.85
Published on June 18, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)
