Rabi sowing starts on a sluggish note in AP

Have we failed the HIV vulnerable communities?
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Three successive cyclones in the last few weeks have delayed the rabi sowing in Andhra Pradesh. The State could complete sowing on just 16 lakh acres as on today as against the as-on-date sowing on 25 lakh acres last year.
Heavy rains, that lashed the coastal districts, had delayed kharif harvesting as the farmers were busy handling the water-logging in the fields and salvaging the standing crop.
The State has slightly increased the acreage target for the season to 59 lakh acres for this rabi from the season normal of 57 lakh acres. The officials of the Agriculture Department are confident of reaching the target backed by good rainfall in the last few weeks.
Paddy, which is supposed to be covered on 4.35 lakh acres by now, is sown only on 3 lakh acres. The State has targeted to sow paddy on 20 lakh acres.
Sowing of bengal gram, an important rabi crop in the State, too, is on a slow pace. The farmers, who would have completed the sowing on 10 lakh acres by now, could complete only 7.7 lakh acres.
The total sowing across all foodgrain are completed in 16 lakh acres, which is 6 lakh acres lower than last year’s as-on-date sowings figure of 22 lakh acres.
Meanwhile, the standing kharif cotton crop faces sucking pest and pink bollworm in an extent of 2.5 lakh acres, according to the a report available from the Agri Department.
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Raman Mittal(Co-founder & CMO, TO THE NEW)
A scheme to make air travel affordable to Indians in every corner of the country has not spread its wings ...
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath on Soorarai Pottru, the Amazon Prime film based on his autobiography, ...
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...