Rain threat stays over South as Bay braces for next low

Heavy to very rainfall has been forecast for today (Thursday) over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Kerala as a potent combination of a cyclonic circulation off the Karnataka coast and a truncated offshore trough from South Maharashtra coast to North Kerala, watched from above by a zone of monsoon turbulence, continue to dictate terms to regional weather.

Each feeds the other, with circulating moisture-laden monsoon winds blasting into the heights of the Western Ghats and propelled higher to cool, condense and precipitate. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning are forecast over Peninsular India for another 4-5 days.

Peninsular India under cover

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Kerala; heavy over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Parts of East India and the North-East will also come under heavy to very heavy rain.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka from Thursday to Sunday; over South Interior Karnataka up to Saturday; and Kerala over Thursday and Friday. Extremely heavy rainfall has warned of at isolated over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on Friday, the IMD forecast said.

Strong winds ahead of ‘low’

Strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/hr are forecast over the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin area on Thursday. Squally weather may prevail over South-East and East-Central Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep area; over East-Central and South-West Bay of Bengal and along the Tamil Nadu coast as the Bay prepares to host a low-pressure area of its own by Sunday.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely over North-East and adjoining East India. Heavy rainfall may lash the hills of West Bengal, Sikkim and well as North-East India for next five days.

Formation of the ‘low’ off the Andhra Pradesh may scale up rainfall intensity over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha and adjoining areas from Saturday.