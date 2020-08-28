Record rice output likely on better monsoon rains

TCL C815 QLED TV: Your affordable home theatre
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
Bountiful and well-spread-out monsoon rains this year are expected to push up area under rice to a record level. With the country, as a whole, receiving 8 per cent more rains than normal, there has been a 10 per cent increase in rice planting as compared to area covered in the corresponding week last year.
According to kharif sowing data released by the Agriculture Ministry on Friday, the total area under kharif crops till this week was 1,082 lakh hectares (lha), over 7 per cent more than 1,010 lha planted in the same period in the previous kahrif season.
Paddy transplantation has been carried out over 390 lha — about 35 lha more than that in the corresponding week last year. Telangana, which planted rice over an additional 10 lha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand which increased rice area by 5 lha each and West Bengal with an extra 4 lha rice area accounted for much of this increase.
Oilseeds are another kharif crop that have done exceedingly well this time with a 13 per cent increase in acreage. With the area under soyabean and groundnut exceeding well beyond the normal planting area, the total oilseeds acreage has gone up to 193 lha (171 lha).
With all three major pulses crops — arhar, urad and moong — reporting higher acreage as compared to the same week last year, the total area under pulses touched almost 135 lha, about 4.6 per cent more than last year.
There is a marginal 2.5 to 3 peer cent increase in area under coarse cereals and cotton, too. While bajra and maize reported higher area as compared to same week last season, coverage of coarse cereals stands at 177 lha till date. Similarly, the area under cotton increased to 128.4 lha, with Telangana where cotton is planted over an extra 6 lha more than compensating for the shortfall in acreage in Gujarat and Maharashtra.
According to the India Meteorological Department, total rainfall received across the country was 737.5 millimetres as compared to the normal of 682 mm.
The water storage in 123 reservoirs in the country this week was 131 billion cubic metre (BCM), about 2 per cent more than 129 BCM in the corresponding week last year.
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
The pandemic has brought into focus the role of the Chief People Officer, who has to handle unprecedented ...
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 The stock is moving in a sideways trend; go long above ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...