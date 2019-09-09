Rice Prices

as on : 09-09-2019 03:40:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2893.0058.5237586.00450045004.65
Gadarpur(Utr)2774.0062.5146864.0029232548-
Sultanpur(UP)230.00283.333553.002750272517.02
Siliguri(WB)198.00NC4619.0038003800-
Birbhum(WB)165.00-2.94510.00245024000.41
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)150.0015.384305.00232523756.90
Gondal(UP)140.000.726250.00248024808.53
Ballia(UP)120.0033.331625.00241023606.17
Lalganj(UP)120.00140220.00175017503.55
Bindki(UP)120.00-253750.0024002380-
Hardoi(UP)110.00-31.254050.00247025102.49
Agra(UP)108.0011.343382.00265026202.32
Burdwan(WB)102.005.151866.0023002300-4.17
Barhaj(UP)90.00-30.776318.00243024208.48
Katwa(WB)87.60-0.68654.3723002300-
Lucknow(UP)85.007.592277.002830280023.04
Pilibhit(UP)85.006.2512020.50262026302.14
Kalipur(WB)80.00NC1154.0023502350-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)76.00-8.432382.0023002300-8.00
Jorhat(ASM)75.0066.671106.00330034003.13
Honnali(Kar)74.00393.33302.002085186039.00
Mainpuri(UP)73.00-3.952179.0026502590-9.56
Aligarh(UP)70.00NC3080.0025402550-0.39
Azamgarh(UP)70.00409564.50246024658.61
Kalna(WB)66.003.94733.5028602860-4.67
Kasimbazar(WB)66.00-5.71834.0027802650-1.77
Hapur(UP)60.00NC1795.00285028505.56
Jangipura(UP)54.0042.11966.00237023403.95
Bahraich(UP)51.80-50.433104.00244024307.49
Gauripur(ASM)50.00NC1470.5045004500NC
Chintamani(Kar)50.0011.11989.002200220012.82
Saidpurhat (UP)50.00138.1198.003210323050.70
Vasai(Mah)47.009.31114.0034553415-5.34
Beldanga(WB)45.00NC1995.0026002600-2.26
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC1240.0032503200-10.96
Gazipur(UP)44.00-29.034895.503210323010.69
Kopaganj(UP)43.0022.86660.002460245512.33
Naugarh(UP)42.5013.332259.502450245518.64
Pandua(WB)42.00NC919.0029502850-7.81
Raibareilly(UP)41.00241.67234.0023702350-
Howly(ASM)39.0011.43496.00250027006.38
Jhargram(WB)38.008.57780.0029002900-3.33
Jaunpur(UP)37.0023.331395.70235023605.62
Kandi(WB)34.0017.24573.0025502600-5.56
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.003.12778.0028502850-
Bareilly(UP)32.50-32.991420.00265026209.96
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00-57.143140.00292529207.34
Khalilabad(UP)30.00-14.29925.00237523459.95
Bharthna(UP)30.00505788.00264026457.76
Etawah(UP)29.00161793.50263026508.23
Saharanpur(UP)29.0031.82955.50284028605.58
Balrampur(UP)28.00154.55409.0022602300-
Faizabad(UP)27.50-12.7857.00242024207.08
Akbarpur(UP)27.00-15.62906.00242024309.01
Bidar(Kar)25.00-13.7954.00250025008.70
Madhoganj(UP)24.00-21.313230.50232023103.57
Tamluk (Medinipur E)(WB)24.00NC128.0027002700-5.59
Asansol(WB)21.00-0.942391.1029002900-6.45
Cachar(ASM)20.00-66.673261.0024002400NC
Rampur(UP)20.0042.86570.50255025606.92
Falakata(WB)20.00NC820.0026002600-7.14
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)19.80NC687.203400340013.33
Ulhasnagar(Mah)19.00-9.52471.004500475028.57
Kolaghat(WB)19.00NC180.0027002700-5.59
Nalbari(ASM)18.0071.43190.7025002500NC
Jasra(UP)18.0080409.0026502600-
Muradabad(UP)18.00-10378.40257025603.21
Durgapur(WB)18.00-7.691257.9026802630-5.13
Farukhabad(UP)17.006.25593.002650265011.34
Jayas(UP)16.50-8.33997.90210021005.00
Badayoun(UP)15.0025513.50258025705.74
Dadri(UP)15.0050663.00290029508.61
Sitapur(UP)14.50-9.38519.5024502450-
Mahoba(UP)14.40-14.2959.7022952265-
Fatehabad(UP)14.00NC342.9023202420NC
Sirsaganj(UP)13.5068.75406.0026702660-3.96
Sahiyapur(UP)12.50-37.51220.002445244512.93
Devariya(UP)12.5013.641183.002460245013.63
Atarra(UP)12.0033.33281.502375235018.75
Paliakala(UP)12.00-17.24590.80231023001.76
Nadia(WB)12.0033.33409.00380038002.70
Champadanga(WB)12.00-14.29413.0030002950-6.25
Kannauj(UP)11.50-4.17259.60260026005.69
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)11.00-8.33464.0026002600-1.89
Sheoraphuly(WB)10.20-2.86215.0031003100-8.82
Hanagal(Kar)10.00-66.67441.0020001900-
Alappuzha(Ker)10.00NC100.007450745010.37
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC721.0021502150-1.83
Karvi(UP)10.00-20295.00237023505.57
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00NC42.0034503450-
Ajuha(UP)9.0012.5108.502560253011.30
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)9.00-25190.0022602260-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)8.5021.43491.00225022505.14
Puwaha(UP)8.00100306.2024202450-1.22
Jafarganj(UP)8.00-27.271215.0024202350-
Jhansi(UP)7.50-1.32119.60235523754.90
Etah(UP)7.00-12.5208.0025852560-7.35
Robertsganj(UP)7.00-17.65369.95236023404.89
Khatra(WB)7.0016.67755.00265026501.92
Fatehpur(UP)6.5044.44893.60240024005.26
Hailakandi(ASM)6.00NC31.0024002400NC
Unnao(UP)6.00-11.76110.202675265017.58
Panchpedwa(UP)5.2033.33662.1019252030-
Banda(UP)5.00-47.37164.5023852340-
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-23.08407.50243524259.68
Chitwadagaon(UP)5.00-44.44130.0021002100-
Ahirora(UP)5.0011.11298.4023002300-
Tundla(UP)4.5080254.1026402640-0.75
Buland Shahr(UP)4.0033.33118.30266026502.31
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00-20250.1021602160-0.23
Badda(UP)4.0060107.7024202450-
Uluberia(WB)3.708.8224.8029002900NC
Soharatgarh(UP)3.50-22.22426.002470247019.32
Ranaghat(WB)3.20NC84.003900390014.71
Nautnava(UP)2.5066.67255.6023502300-
Imphal(Man)2.404.359.6045004500-
Khair(UP)2.0033.3343.2025902580-2.26
Chandoli(UP)1.8012.5353.10231523354.04
Baberu(UP)1.50-31.8249.6023252350-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.50NC30.4026302615-1.13
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC5.0039004250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC58.0029003000-
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC3.00990099008.79
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC27.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC84.0022002200-56.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC85.0022002200-45.00
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-80214.4024002400-
Auraiya(UP)1.00NC355.50255025508.51
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-50151.50296029801.37
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.0042.868.0046004600-
Bishenpur(Man)0.9012.55.8044004400-
Gadaura(UP)0.80-55.56372.002100800-1.87
Achnera(UP)0.60-14.2935.8025502560-0.39
Published on September 09, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.