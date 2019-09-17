Rice Prices

as on : 17-09-2019 01:42:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2933.00-41.5645538.00450045004.65
Sultanpur(UP)260.0013.043813.002775275018.09
Siliguri(WB)210.001.945035.0038003800-
Hardoi(UP)160.0023.084340.00242024300.41
Gondal(UP)148.005.716538.00248024808.53
Barhaj(UP)110.00-8.336708.00242024208.52
Bindki(UP)100.00-16.673850.0024302400-
Agra(UP)95.00-13.643587.00261026002.76
Srirampur(ASM)90.0012.5370.002800280012.00
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)90.00-404395.00234023257.59
Lucknow(UP)84.504.322442.502880288025.22
Kalipur(WB)82.005.131314.0023502350-
Barabanki(UP)81.00-6.9420.00242524505.90
Aligarh(UP)80.0014.293230.00255025501.19
Rampurhat(WB)66.003.12920.0024002400-4.00
Pilibhit(UP)65.00-7.1412155.50267026654.09
Puranpur(UP)64.00-206260.00265026006.43
Cachar(ASM)60.00503461.0024002400NC
Jorhat(ASM)60.00118.181283.50340034006.25
Gauripur(ASM)48.00-41724.5045004500NC
Naugarh(UP)45.5018.182450.002450246018.64
Lalganj(UP)45.0080290.00175017503.55
Gazipur(UP)44.00-10.24988.503230321011.38
Pandua(WB)42.00-6.671006.0029502950-7.81
Karimganj(ASM)40.00NC340.0024502450-
Kayamganj(UP)40.0033.33991.002650266011.81
Beldanga(WB)40.00NC2075.0026002600-2.26
Muzzafarnagar(UP)39.008.33930.50283028251.98
Saharanpur(UP)38.0031.03993.50281028401.44
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00NC1633.50240024206.67
Jhargram(WB)35.00-7.89815.0029002900-3.33
Lalitpur(UP)30.007.141561.0024002640-
Naanpara(UP)29.0019.83860.80240024006.19
Madhoganj(UP)27.00-11.483288.00232023303.57
Mathura(UP)25.004.17804.50264026003.53
Jayas(UP)24.506.521063.40211021005.50
Tamluk (Medinipur E)(WB)24.00NC176.0027002700-5.59
Asansol(WB)22.0015.792432.1029002900-6.45
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)22.00-8.332427.0028002800NC
Durgapur(WB)20.2022.421294.6027002700-4.42
Etawah(UP)20.00-13.041836.50262526258.02
Dadri(UP)20.00-20708.00292029209.36
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)19.900.51726.903400340013.33
Kolaghat(WB)19.00NC218.0027002700-5.59
Dhekiajuli(ASM)18.00NC454.0024002400NC
Sahiyapur(UP)17.50-7.891283.502455245512.87
Bharthna(UP)15.00-255823.00265026408.16
Sitapur(UP)14.50-9.38550.0024502460-
Champadanga(WB)14.00-22.22445.0030003000-6.25
Fatehabad(UP)12.5015031.5020502350-12.77
Bareilly(UP)11.00-75.561476.00269026754.47
Alappuzha(Ker)10.00NC120.00740073509.63
Milak(UP)10.00-10.002550--
Nadia(WB)10.00-16.67431.0038003800-3.80
Badayoun(UP)9.00-18.18533.50258025706.39
Sirsaganj(UP)9.00-30.77428.0026402660-5.04
Karvi(UP)9.00-10314.00236023457.27
Tamkuhi Road(UP)8.50NC523.50225022504.17
Khurja(UP)8.006.67508.80268027002.68
Jafarganj(UP)8.00-65.221246.0024502450-
Kaliaganj(WB)8.00-2060.0034503450-
Robertsganj(UP)7.50-31.82388.45237023756.52
Jasra(UP)7.00-22.22425.002600260013.04
Mirzapur(UP)6.5030419.002425241510.73
Soharatgarh(UP)6.5030437.502460246018.84
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)6.50-50221.5022602260-
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.00-22.08182.50300030002.74
Hailakandi(ASM)6.00NC37.0024002400NC
Sehjanwa(UP)5.0066.67258.1021602160NC
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00-16.67269.002250225012.50
Fatehpur(UP)4.50-35.71905.10241024259.55
Bangarmau(UP)4.0033.33115.70245024606.52
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20120.5025702550-6.88
Kosikalan(UP)4.00NC188.80261526000.58
Puwaha(UP)4.00-33.33316.20248024601.22
Jahangirabad(UP)3.00-25143.0026002600-0.95
Melaghar(Tri)2.502528.0027002700-5.26
Kalimpong(WB)2.30-834.7029002900-36.96
Tundla(UP)2.2037.5257.90258025602.58
Purwa(UP)2.00NC4.0021502150-
Sindholi(UP)2.0010019.0018501900-
Khair(UP)1.505045.70259025801.57
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC9.0039503900-
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC28.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC86.0022002200-56.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC87.0022002200-45.00
Achnera(UP)0.70NC37.8025502560NC
Ujhani(UP)0.60NC25.90259026306.15
Published on September 17, 2019
