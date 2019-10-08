Rice Prices

as on : 08-10-2019 02:49:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Jangipur(WB)65.50-131.002975-7.01
Naugarh(UP)35.50-6.581824.502475247510.74
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00NC1279.00248024508.77
Paliakala(UP)16.0039.13496.8022802270NC
Ghatal(WB)11.00-26.67235.50255025000.79
Dibrugarh(ASM)10.0042.86125.80300030002.74
Hailakandi(ASM)6.00NC62.0024002400NC
Ruperdeeha(UP)6.00200263.002250225012.50
Bishramganj(Bishalgarh)(Tri)2.60-5.203500-9.38
Bishalgarh(Tri)2.50-5.003400-3.03
Imphal(Man)2.40NC21.6047004500-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC67.0030003200-
Bishenpur(Man)0.7016.6710.1044004400-
Dasda(Tri)0.60-1.202625--
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.60-14.2911.6046004600-
Published on October 08, 2019
