Rice Prices

as on : 05-11-2019 11:20:31 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Mathura(UP)70.0055.561035.5025402540-2.31
Naugarh(UP)61.5053.752771.50247024808.81
Cachar(ASM)40.001003020.0024002400NC
Karvi(UP)18.00140436.50235023705.38
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC741.0021502150NC
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.00-55.56319.20310031006.16
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00-16.67355.002300225043.75
Published on November 05, 2019
rice (commodity)