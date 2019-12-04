Rice Prices

as on : 04-12-2019 03:18:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)4148.00-42.39143457.0025582292-
Pilibhit(UP)2000.0011.1186812.502515251010.31
Bangalore(Kar)1578.00-40.43122418.00455045505.81
Hardoi(UP)390.005.419260.0024202430-2.42
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)300.0015.386400.0021502150-3.37
Siliguri(WB)235.00-8.919274.0054005400-
Bharthna(UP)200.00-204981.00255025504.08
Barhaj(UP)180.00-2.710673.00238023904.85
Vadodara(Guj)161.2317.79459.3426002500-
Mainpuri(UP)160.006.674178.0025302550-8.00
Gondal(UP)155.0010.717900.5024352460-2.60
Etawah(UP)140.00-46.153112.00250025002.04
Bindki(UP)120.00208098.00237023608.72
Lucknow(UP)119.50-0.424056.502485248010.44
Naugarh(UP)97.50-4.884957.502530252513.20
Madhoganj(UP)93.00-33.573730.50225022500.90
Muzzafarnagar(UP)90.005.885010.0026602655-1.12
Aligarh(UP)85.006.254675.00254025501.60
Agra(UP)80.00-1.234765.00257025603.63
Azamgarh(UP)72.503.573867.50245024408.41
Sahiyapur(UP)70.0016.671881.502470247010.27
Mathura(UP)60.00-7.691925.5025702560-4.81
Manvi(Kar)50.00150512.0018501850-
Saharanpur(UP)48.0011.632112.5026502650-1.12
Fatehpur(UP)45.0018.421475.90237523809.45
Faizabad(UP)44.508.541050.50235023703.98
Cachar(ASM)40.00NC3620.0024002400NC
Kolar(Kar)40.00150362.005086534916.81
Kayamganj(UP)40.00-201929.002760275016.95
Pandua(WB)40.00-11.112418.0031003100-1.59
Bareilly(UP)38.0046.152089.50250024758.70
Islampur(WB)37.0015.62686.0037503750-
Kandi(WB)37.00-5.131049.00262018503.97
Egra/contai(WB)36.502.82503.0023002500-8.00
Muradabad(UP)36.0020968.402570260011.74
Bankura Sadar(WB)35.00-7.891335.0025002500-3.85
Jhargram(WB)35.009.381038.00300029003.45
Raiganj(WB)31.0010.71608.0036503650-
Pukhrayan(UP)30.0020724.0022002220-1.79
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.292235.00238023704.39
Balrampur(UP)27.00-22.86680.0021502150-4.44
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)27.003.85673.502800280021.74
Lalitpur(UP)26.00-7.141720.0023802375-13.45
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)25.50-3.77864.604000400033.33
Atarra(UP)25.0038.89438.00231523007.67
Sitapur(UP)25.00-3.851046.00243024505.65
Devariya(UP)25.00251278.002445254014.79
Partaval(UP)25.0019.05560.502400240012.15
Pratapgarh(UP)24.0020245.00241524256.39
Firozabad(UP)24.0011.63197.2025752575-
Bahraich(UP)23.20-1.282421.10245024502.08
Farukhabad(UP)23.00NC1028.5019002800-19.49
Dhekiajuli(ASM)22.0037.5533.5024002400NC
Wansi(UP)22.00NC1146.0021052105-0.24
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)22.00-8.332219.0028002800NC
Nalbari(ASM)20.70-17.2719.3025002500NC
Gauripur(ASM)20.00-602901.5045004500NC
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC1190.0024502450-
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-602480.00285028504.59
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-33.331039.20233023302.64
Chorichora(UP)20.00-23.08418.002555248514.06
Kaliaganj(WB)20.00100218.0035503650-
Falakata(WB)20.00NC1080.0026002600-7.14
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC740.0026002600-5.45
Asansol(WB)20.005.262205.0630003000NC
Naanpara(UP)19.606.521043.0022502230-4.26
Mahoba(UP)19.0045.04308.3023202315-
Durgapur(WB)17.605.071596.1028002800-1.75
Akbarpur(UP)16.50-19.51989.20240024408.11
Banda(UP)16.00-20308.50228023003.17
Sirsaganj(UP)16.006.67599.0026302620-4.36
Safdarganj(UP)16.006.67771.00245024687.46
Sehjanwa(UP)15.0087.5352.002450243013.43
Choubepur(UP)14.40-14.291702.80236024400.43
Paliakala(UP)13.50-37.21696.80231022800.43
Karvi(UP)12.00-14.29596.50232523104.26
Milak(UP)12.0014044.0024502530-
Badayoun(UP)11.00-38.89898.502620260016.44
Lalganj(UP)11.0057.14446.002000200018.34
Shamli(UP)11.00NC207.0026402630-5.71
Kannauj(UP)11.00-8.33513.502750272022.22
Raibareilly(UP)10.5040562.002360237516.26
Mawana(UP)10.00-20.002640--
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC941.0021502150NC
Bijnaur(UP)9.0035098.10252523709.78
Tamkuhi Road(UP)8.8029.41701.6021502150NC
Dibrugarh(ASM)8.0081.82512.20310031006.16
Auraiya(UP)8.0014.29455.602500255012.11
Khurja(UP)8.00-5.88501.30260526000.19
Mirzapur(UP)7.5015.38404.50243524507.03
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)6.80-2.86558.6026002600-1.89
Vishalpur(UP)6.50-94.58799.802595251014.07
Mangaon(Mah)6.00100120.003400280021.43
Puwaha(UP)6.00-7.69416.202650255010.42
Nadia(WB)6.00-25516.0037503750-6.25
Tundla(UP)5.5010279.70256025601.39
Fatehabad(UP)5.204414.3023202320-0.43
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67324.00258025601.98
Kosikalan(UP)5.0013.64265.1025352550-3.24
Achalda(UP)5.0025111.302600260036.84
Buland Shahr(UP)5.0066.67195.80264026352.13
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00NC405.002250226040.63
Badda(UP)5.00-23.08184.502650255010.42
Uluberia(WB)3.609.0953.0029002900NC
Anandnagar(UP)3.2028260.20247524857.61
Jahangirabad(UP)3.00NC210.5025502550-0.97
Kalimpong(WB)3.0036.3648.3030002800-34.78
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.90NC26.1030003000-6.25
Khatra(WB)2.80-3.45609.0026502650NC
Ranaghat(WB)2.80-6.67112.40370037004.23
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)2.5056.258.2030002950-
Charra(UP)2.504.1770.00256025602.40
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.4084.6260.6025552570-0.58
Imphal(Man)2.40NC64.4049004900-
Sonamura(Tri)1.90-2431.2026002600-
Muskara(UP)1.70-34.6251.60230022701.77
Gadaura(UP)1.50-11.76613.10220023004.76
Wazirganj(UP)1.5087.514.6025302540-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.202031.4048004800-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC58.0042504250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC117.00320031003.23
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC21.00112001100023.08
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC36.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC130.004200420086.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC131.004200420086.67
Bilsi(UP)1.0066.674.80254024503.67
Tikonia(UP)1.0025135.9023502400-6.00
Achnera(UP)0.80NC43.7025402550-0.39
Tulsipur(UP)0.70-89.2384.4024802480-
Published on December 04, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)