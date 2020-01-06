Rice Prices

as on : 06-01-2020 01:29:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Sehjanwa(UP)250.00-725.002480-14.81
Kasimbazar(WB)78.00-453.002680--
Sahiyapur(UP)63.00-1092.002530-13.45
Gazipur(UP)56.00-1195.003130-6.10
Bazpur(Utr)48.00-1597.902300--6.12
Kandi(WB)45.00-405.002610-6.53
Jafarganj(UP)43.00-214.002490-10.67
Bankura Sadar(WB)40.00-916.002600--
Beldanga(WB)40.00-530.002650-1.92
Khalilabad(UP)35.00-440.002525--
Jangipura(UP)26.00-249.002300-2.68
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)24.00-602.002800-1.82
Asansol(WB)19.00-375.192820--6.00
Durgapur(WB)19.00-334.852720--
Badayoun(UP)15.00-463.502625-14.13
Gopiganj(UP)13.70-48.002800--
Tamkuhi Road(UP)12.50-226.802150-NC
Panchpedwa(UP)9.30-163.002000-NC
Karvi(UP)8.00-243.002330-7.13
Lalganj(UP)7.00-124.302000--
Mohamadabad(UP)7.00-267.502730--
Kosikalan(UP)4.90-94.702540--3.05
Gadaura(UP)4.00-150.702400-14.29
Anandnagar(UP)2.30-82.002555-11.09
Alibagh(Mah)1.00-39.004200--41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00-39.004200--41.67
Published on January 06, 2020
