Rice Prices

as on : 10-01-2020 03:14:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2236.0060.7566295.00435043501.16
Sultanpur(UP)850.00-850.003100--
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC4640.0035003500NC
Siliguri(WB)265.00NC3197.0038003800-
Bindki(UP)160.0014.293619.0023802370-
Sehjanwa(UP)150.00-251325.002510250016.20
Barhaj(UP)150.007.144800.00242024205.22
Madhoganj(UP)140.00133.332023.002320232014.29
Mainpuri(UP)138.00-1.432502.5024952480-8.27
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)135.00-3.572605.00231523008.94
Azamgarh(UP)117.5020.511314.00244524509.15
Lucknow(UP)100.00-7.412154.00250024807.30
Agra(UP)91.00-4.211980.00255025401.59
Choubepur(UP)88.500.57770.6524602440-4.47
Pilibhit(UP)85.00-19.0545993.002585257511.18
Kasimbazar(WB)80.002.56533.0026802680-
Raibareilly(UP)78.00766.67844.002400240011.11
Kalipur(WB)78.00-2.51484.00240024006.67
Fatehpur(UP)73.50-9.821014.10238523705.53
Mathura(UP)72.00NC1418.0025402550-11.19
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC1330.0029002900-3.33
Aligarh(UP)70.00-12.51840.00255025502.00
Etawah(UP)67.0091.431869.502600260011.35
Bazpur(Utr)64.001561777.0023502350-2.08
Chintamani(Kar)52.00147.62819.0021002200-
Saharanpur(UP)50.002.041216.0027152715-1.81
Kopaganj(UP)48.0029.73600.002450245510.61
Bareilly(UP)46.0031.43961.002600262511.11
Kandi(WB)45.0020572.50260026106.12
Teliamura(Tri)40.00-80.002800--6.67
Basti(UP)40.00110.53607.502480252011.96
Khalilabad(UP)40.0014.29585.0025502550-
Sahiyapur(UP)40.00-42.861312.002480252010.96
Kayamganj(UP)40.00-201042.002760275010.84
Bankura Sadar(WB)40.005.261067.0026002600-
Beldanga(WB)40.00NC655.0026502650NC
Lalitpur(UP)37.001.37830.0024302445-7.95
Kicchha(Utr)32.004.58432.5024502100-
Muradabad(UP)31.003.33558.00258025709.79
Badayoun(UP)30.00-16.67584.50261026109.66
Lakhimpur(UP)30.007.14891.00242024304.76
Sitapur(UP)27.0012.5529.50245024708.89
Puranpur(UP)27.00-1.821373.002560255037.63
Islampur(WB)27.0035491.0034503450-
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)26.80NC339.004000400033.33
Rampur(UP)26.00-7.14207.00257025709.36
Jafarganj(UP)26.008.33264.002490247024.50
Firozabad(UP)25.00-10.71282.1027602740-
Raiganj(WB)25.0025398.0033503350-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)25.0025685.00280028001.82
Devariya(UP)22.50NC396.002545249018.37
Bhivandi(Mah)21.00-40661.0022502150-31.82
Soharatgarh(UP)21.0010.531077.002495250010.40
Asansol(WB)21.005439.5928302820-5.67
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-9.09472.00280028002.75
Partaval(UP)20.00100290.5024252400-
Dadri(UP)20.00-20745.00280028000.72
Falakata(WB)20.00NC380.0026002600-1.89
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC320.0026002600NC
Jaunpur(UP)19.00-34.48526.50235023450.21
Champadanga(WB)17.0013.33347.00320032004.92
Naanpara(UP)16.60-16.16397.7022102210-3.91
Mohamadabad(UP)15.00-52.38333.0027302710-
Jhansi(UP)13.00462.0023302335-0.85
Bijnaur(UP)12.50-58.002590-11.40
Kannauj(UP)12.504.17268.20276027508.24
Muzzafarnagar(UP)12.00-852863.0027202720-1.27
Vishalpur(UP)12.0020246.40241524601.90
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-16.67163.0022502250-12.79
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00-16.67101.0033503250-
Karvi(UP)9.00-5.26272.50235023406.82
Paliakala(UP)9.00-33.33170.00238023405.78
Mirzapur(UP)8.5021.43118.50247524608.08
Tamkuhi Road(UP)8.5013.33263.3021502150NC
Etah(UP)8.0014.29156.00255025601.59
Kasganj(UP)8.00-11.11300.50258025605.74
Lalganj(UP)7.2044150.8020152010-
Mahoba(UP)6.70-31.63193.70233023356.64
Unnao(UP)6.5044.4436.802625265017.98
Achalda(UP)5.002584.102500256013.12
Safdarganj(UP)5.00-28.57343.00237023503.04
Tundla(UP)5.00-9.0997.00254025450.40
Nadia(WB)5.00NC160.0038503850-6.10
Sonamura(Tri)4.80152.6323.6027002800-
Buland Shahr(UP)3.504091.00265526502.12
Kosikalan(UP)3.30-2.94104.9025902595-1.89
Baberu(UP)3.20-23.8143.90231523007.67
Ranaghat(WB)3.002042.60380038005.56
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.50-10.7127.20256525000.98
Tikonia(UP)2.50-43.302550--
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)2.50-10.003000-3.45
Charra(UP)2.40NC41.40254025401.60
Anandnagar(UP)2.30-892.702560255019.07
Mothkur(UP)2.00-3.802100--
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.00-5.502500-27.55
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.70-10.802950--
Gadaura(UP)1.606.67155.20230023009.52
Melaghar(Tri)1.50-21.502700-NC
Khair(UP)1.50-16.6727.40256025601.59
Bilsi(UP)1.5015.386.2025102510-
Muskara(UP)1.507.1429.90235024003.98
Ujhani(UP)1.5087.521.102600260015.56
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC43.0042004200-41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC43.0042004200-41.67
Boxonagar(Tri)0.80-77.784.4027002600-
Achnera(UP)0.80NC13.20255025600.39
Wazirganj(UP)0.80-2018.1025952590-
Published on January 10, 2020
