Rice Prices

as on : 25-02-2020 10:22:34 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gazipur(UP)48.00501490.0031403130-1.26
Raath(UP)17.00-42.002050--
Jafarganj(UP)17.00NC485.002460238013.36
Ruperdeeha(UP)6.0020152.00222522501.14
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC48.0032003200NC
Published on February 25, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)