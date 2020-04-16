Rice Prices

as on : 16-04-2020 03:29:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Mandya(Kar)646.00-646.002800--
Jumpuijala(Tri)235.00-235.003000--
Barhaj(UP)130.0018.186895.002520252010.04
Hardoi(UP)120.00506382.80240025002.13
Gondal(UP)108.00NC4209.5024002450-2.04
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)80.0077.783785.002460241510.31
Dadri(UP)80.00-80.005600--
Ghaziabad(UP)70.00NC811.0027002850NC
Azamgarh(UP)67.50502425.50254525406.71
Lucknow(UP)66.0017.863025.0024602550-8.89
Jangipur(WB)65.50NC526.0029952970-
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)56.007.69108.0033003400-
Mathura(UP)53.00-11.672176.0026002610-3.70
Thodupuzha(Ker)50.00-28.571730.0030002900NC
Aligarh(UP)50.00-16.672935.00255025502.00
Meerut(UP)50.00-66.67291.00280031004.09
Pandua(WB)44.00761506.003750370031.58
Nanjangud(Kar)41.0051.8568.0029503300-
Allahabad(UP)40.0014.291251.002560263010.34
Jaunpur(UP)40.00122.22798.70245024205.60
Firozabad(UP)39.503.95634.1026602840-
Chintamani(Kar)39.00-36.071219.002200225015.79
Saharanpur(UP)38.00-51609.0026802700-0.74
Agra(UP)37.00-17.782877.00258026102.79
Holenarsipura(Kar)36.00110039.0020003000-
Bareilly(UP)35.00-36.361406.50260027004.84
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)35.0094.441617.00258068009.32
Maur(UP)31.00NC91.002555254513.05
Manvi(Kar)30.00130.77390.0018001800-
Hapur(UP)30.00-25457.0026702650-1.11
Khalilabad(UP)30.0050960.002540255012.39
Partaval(UP)30.00900368.50248024508.53
Pilibhit(UP)29.5028.2646602.50265026207.29
Nawabganj(UP)27.0012.5393.002400245050.00
Shimoga(Kar)26.0013.04101.0028002775-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)26.00-58.43681.50271027410.56
Choubepur(UP)25.90107.21108.8525502475-4.67
Chitwadagaon(UP)25.00NC326.002430244015.71
Honnali(Kar)21.00564.0031003150-
Muradabad(UP)21.00-4.55838.00265026507.07
Basti(UP)20.00400871.50253025406.98
Lakhimpur(UP)20.0066.671442.00242025404.31
Puranpur(UP)20.00-27.271707.00264026407.76
Bharthna(UP)20.0011.112039.002530250011.45
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)19.202.13481.905000500066.67
Etawah(UP)18.00202189.502550248011.84
Jafarganj(UP)18.00-60610.002420242010.00
Rasda(UP)17.5025245.00243024301004.55
Gazipur(UP)17.00-51.431689.0031803160-1.85
Sirsaganj(UP)16.0023.08486.0026302620-5.05
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)15.601014.29104.003500330016.67
Pratapgarh(UP)15.5024335.00242524358.50
Sahiyapur(UP)15.00-251713.00252025006.78
Shamli(UP)15.0031.58404.9027103000-
Farukhabad(UP)14.0027.27669.5025252550-4.36
Mohamadabad(UP)14.00-6.67538.5025002560-
Balrampur(UP)14.00-41.67411.00238023503.48
Raath(UP)14.00NC78.0021502050-
Jangipura(UP)14.00-30442.00245024704.70
Memari(WB)14.00-36.3699.0026002400-
Bahraich(UP)13.50-46831.3024002430-0.41
Utraula(UP)13.0030110.7024102400-
Puwaha(UP)12.50-10.71209.202650265020.45
Kayamganj(UP)12.00-201477.0025202500-2.70
Bankura Sadar(WB)11.00-31.251507.0026002600-
Sheoraphuly(WB)11.008.9183.90320037006.67
K.R.Nagar(Kar)10.00-10.001800-NC
Paliakala(UP)10.00-48.72279.00240025205.96
Bethuadahari(WB)10.00-16.6760.504200380010.53
Madhoganj(UP)9.0012.52603.002425245012.79
Etah(UP)8.00-11.11239.50260025801.17
Gorakhpur(UP)8.00-50392.7026502640-
Bindki(UP)8.0033.334364.00236023003.96
Tikonia(UP)8.00-5073.6025502975-
Kannauj(UP)7.5050376.7025002550-3.85
Amroha(UP)7.004052.00264026101.54
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5145.002560255010.11
Unnao(UP)6.50NC72.80245025508.89
Soharatgarh(UP)6.001001271.00252025205.66
Kasganj(UP)5.0025340.50263025701.94
Jhijhank(UP)5.00NC139.0024502430-
Chorichora(UP)5.00-87.51093.002660256518.49
Mirzapur(UP)4.5012.5178.502565248510.32
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.40-10.5352.10259025701.97
Kosikalan(UP)3.00-14.29155.5025602620-3.40
Achalda(UP)3.00-25166.10240025008.60
Milak(UP)3.002032.0026302650-
Nadia(WB)3.0050179.004200400010.53
Bharwari(UP)2.803.738.6025602610-
Haldibari(WB)2.70-2.702650-1.92
Khair(UP)2.50-16.6746.2025702560-1.15
Buland Shahr(UP)2.50NC119.0026402620-0.75
Boxonagar(Tri)2.2022.2213.9028002800-
Gadaura(UP)2.00NC186.002200230015.79
Tulsipur(UP)2.00-5026.7024002400-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.00-55.56976.0027502850NC
Sonamura(Tri)1.80NC41.8028002900-
Lalganj(UP)1.8080218.0022002200-
Charra(UP)1.6023.0867.1025402570-0.39
Auraiya(UP)1.50-40190.30255025009.68
Mawana(UP)1.50-2581.0029602735-
Bishalgarh(Tri)1.40-6.6713.5037003700-
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.40NC16.8029702900-
Naanpara(UP)1.3062.5523.30240023505.49
Raiganj(WB)1.30NC513.4033003300-
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-40167.10252025409.57
Islampur(WB)1.20NC608.2034003400-
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC21.0040904090NC
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC56.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC55.0042004200NC
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-80237.002550250015.91
Risia(UP)1.00NC55.4024302430-
Wazirganj(UP)1.00-33.3327.8026302650-
Melaghar(Tri)0.80-2032.40280029003.70
Ujhani(UP)0.60NC25.70262526507.14
Published on April 16, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)