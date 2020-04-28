Rice Prices

as on : 28-04-2020 03:41:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Barhaj(UP)100.00257165.00252025209.09
Lucknow(UP)82.00-3.533350.0024202400-8.33
Hanagal(Kar)10.00-70.59314.00200019005.26
K.R.Nagar(Kar)10.00NC20.00190018005.56
Milak(UP)4.601548.6025802580-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC59.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC58.0042004200NC
