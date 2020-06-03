Rice Prices

as on : 03-06-2020 11:42:52 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Barhaj(UP)80.0011.118178.00250025205.49
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0014.291957.00243024504.74
Jaunpur(UP)38.0016.921156.20250025006.84
Firozabad(UP)31.00-1.591153.1026002600-
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00202062.502555256018.29
Naugarh(UP)25.00-28.573385.00254525506.04
Pilibhit(UP)25.00-10.7146891.50259525802.77
Puranpur(UP)20.005.262044.50260025905.26
Islampur(WB)3.2068.42617.4034503500-
Raiganj(WB)3.0057.89522.9033503400-
Kosikalan(UP)2.504.17186.20256025402.40
Mawana(UP)2.50-37.5121.2026282655-
Richha(UP)0.8033.331.4024902340-
Achnera(UP)0.70NC27.90257025751.18
Published on June 03, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.